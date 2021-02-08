Gutfeld on author going after pro-Trump neighbors who shoveled her snow

We already have the winner for the worst article of 2021 and it's only February!

It’s the Los Angeles Times piece titled, "What can you do about the Trumpites next door?" by writer Virginia Heffernan.

She begins, "the Trumpites next door to our pandemic getaway... Just plowed our driveway without being asked and did a great job."

So after this good deed did she leave a thank you note?

LIBERAL MEDIA PUSHES QANON AS NEW 'BOOGEYMAN,' POST-TRUMP FACE OF REPUBLICAN PARTY

No! She calls the neighbor a bigot.

Regarding her neighbor’s generosity, Heffernan quotes a TV skit: "when white people are alone, they give things to each other. For free."

Then she adds, "Hezbollah, the Shiite Islamist political party in Lebanon, also gives things away for free."

But she's not done yet.

She saved the Hitler reference for last -- rekindling a memory from a French family who once told her that the Nazis were polite, too.

OUTGOING CNN EXEC TO BRIAN STELTER: BOOK MORE CONSERVATIVES ON YOUR SHOW

So what kind of creep decides to publicly denigrate her kind neighbors?

Either a bad person who puts tribal politics before human kindness or a fantasist.

See, if her neighbors are pro-Trump, they probably watch Fox News.

And they’ll recognize the name Virginia Heffernan and know that she compared them to Nazis.

They should know that. But will they?

I mean, if they exist…

Really, what writer takes that chance, to attack a next-door neighbor -- knowing they’re vile Trump supporters? And knowing they could find out!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

The L.A. Times should've sent someone to her pandemic getaway to see if the driveway was cleared -- and to get the neighbor’s side of the story. So it’s not just some rant that exudes superiority over a fantasy enemy.

The editors should give this snow plower a chance to respond, or admit they blew it -- and let a tall tale get by them because they wanted it to be true.

So, in sum: a person who makes up this story is bad.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But if the story is true, it kinda makes her worse.

Either way, hand her the shovel and let her dig out of this -- on her own.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on February 8, 2021.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM GREG GUTFELD