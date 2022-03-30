Tomi Lahren on 'Fox & Friends First': Americans should know who is running our country

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren said on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday that President Biden's use of notes to answer a reporter's preapproved question was the equivalent of "having all the answers to a test" and still failing and added that she wants to know who is "running our country."

PHOTOS: BIDEN CAUGHT USING CUE CARDS IN TRYING TO PAPER OVER UKRAINE GAFFE ABOUT OUSTING PUTIN

TOMI LAHREN: This is the equivalent of taking a test in high school in which you have the answers and you still fail. I think that to me is the most disappointing and, quite frankly, the most terrifying part of all of this, and I also want to know -- and the American people should want to know this as well -- if he does have a talking point list because his staff and his advisers don't trust him to answer on his own, I think the American people should know who is running our country.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Which one of his staff members, which one of his advisers, which one of his cabinet members, who is running our country? Who is writing down the answers that he still continues to get wrong? And not only the American people are watching this, but the world is watching this. They're hanging on his every word because what he says matters. And he, even by his staff's own admission, cannot be trusted to give correct and transparent answers. That's terrifying, but it's also enraging.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW