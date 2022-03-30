Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Tomi Lahren on 'Fox & Friends First': Americans should know who is running our country

Lahren said it's the equivalent of ‘having all the answers to a test’ and still failing

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren said on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday that President Biden's use of notes to answer a reporter's preapproved question was the equivalent of "having all the answers to a test" and still failing and added that she wants to know who is "running our country."

PHOTOS: BIDEN CAUGHT USING CUE CARDS IN TRYING TO PAPER OVER UKRAINE GAFFE ABOUT OUSTING PUTIN 

TOMI LAHREN: This is the equivalent of taking a test in high school in which you have the answers and you still fail. I think that to me is the most disappointing and, quite frankly, the most terrifying part of all of this, and I also want to know -- and the American people should want to know this as well -- if he does have a talking point list because his staff and his advisers don't trust him to answer on his own, I think the American people should know who is running our country. 

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: U.S. President Joe Biden answers questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. With his approval rating hovering around 42 percent, Biden is approaching the end of his first year in the Oval Office with inflation rising, COVID-19 surging and his legislative agenda stalled on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Which one of his staff members, which one of his advisers, which one of his cabinet members, who is running our country? Who is writing down the answers that he still continues to get wrong? And not only the American people are watching this, but the world is watching this. They're hanging on his every word because what he says matters. And he, even by his staff's own admission, cannot be trusted to give correct and transparent answers. That's terrifying, but it's also enraging.

