Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

PHOTOS: Biden caught using cue cards in trying to paper over Ukraine gaffe about ousting Putin

Biden insisted that 'none of the three' apparent gaffes actually 'occurred'

Tyler O'Neil
By Tyler O'Neil | Fox News
close
Biden asked about walk-backed comments Video

Biden asked about walk-backed comments

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asks the president about his controversial remarks on Putin.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden held a "cheat sheet" of prepared answers for a key question during his White House news briefing Monday – a question about why his remarks on Saturday suggested support for regime change in Russia.

Several reporters asked the president to address his comment, "For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power," which he made at the conclusion of a Saturday speech in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Biden insisted he is not "walking back" his comments, seeking to separate his wish for Putin not to be leading Russia from an official policy that would seek to remove him.

"I was expressing my outrage at the behavior of this man," Biden said, calling the Russian president's behavior "outrageous" and that his comments about him were "more an aspiration than anything."

Photos from the conference revealed a cue card for the question.

President Joe Biden announces his Budget for Fiscal Year 2023, which will reduce deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade, advance safety and security at home and around the world, and make the investments needed to build a better America in Washington, DC, on February 14, 2022.

President Joe Biden announces his Budget for Fiscal Year 2023, which will reduce deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade, advance safety and security at home and around the world, and make the investments needed to build a better America in Washington, DC, on February 14, 2022. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/Pool/Sipa USA)

"If you weren't advocating for regime change, what did you mean? Can you clarify?" the anticipated question reads.

"I was expressing the moral outrage I felt toward the actions of this man," Biden's prepared answer reads. "I was not advocating a change in policy."

President Joe Biden announces his Budget for Fiscal Year 2023, which will reduce deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade, advance safety and security at home and around the world, and make the investments needed to build a better America in Washington, DC, on February 14, 2022.

President Joe Biden announces his Budget for Fiscal Year 2023, which will reduce deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade, advance safety and security at home and around the world, and make the investments needed to build a better America in Washington, DC, on February 14, 2022. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/Abaca)

Fox News' White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asked Biden about this remark, along with two others.

"Are you worried that other leaders in the world are going to start to doubt that America is back if some of these big things that you say on the world stage keep getting walked back?" Doocy asked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden, addressing Doocy's three examples of apparent gaffes, said that "none of the three occurred."

Fox News' Jon Brown contributed to this report.

Tyler O'Neil is an editor at Fox News. On Twitter: @Tyler2ONeil. News tips can be sent to: tyler.oneil@fox.com.

More from Politics