Tomi Lahren on 'Great Resignation' survey: 'We incentivized laziness for too long'

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren weighed in on a survey indicating 72% of Americans who left their jobs during the "Great Resignation" regret the move, arguing the "government is responsible" for enabling unemployment through expanded COVID-related benefits. Lahren argued the "government trains people to stay at home," but many may be having second thoughts on their decision as rampant inflation continues.

TOMI LAHREN: Yeah, do they really regret giving up their jobs, or they regret the fact that they don't have those expanded unemployment benefits? … When the government trains people to stay at home, and they said that's our patriotic duty to stay home and to close their businesses, and that the government will take care of you, you train people to be drunk on entitlements, you train people to be lazy. We incentivized laziness for too long. And it really forced a lot of people to say, 'You know what? I don't really think I need this job.' Well, now with everything getting more expensive inflation through the roof, gas prices are unaffordable, those very people are going to wish that they had kept those jobs and wish that they had had their dedication to hard work ethic maintained. But the government is responsible for this because the government trained people to be lazy, so what do you expect?

