DHS slams Dems for complaining about immigration law: 'It is quite literally their job to change it'

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) pushed back after several Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee held a press conference slamming the Trump administration's handling of immigration.

House Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., led the news conference and was joined by several high-profile Democrats, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, and Rep. Al Green, D-Texas. The lawmakers not only criticized DHS's handling of immigration and federal law enforcement's conduct in Minneapolis. They also called for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's impeachment.

The press conference was held in the wake of the fatal ICE-involved shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minnesota, which sparked unrest in the state and demonstrations across the country. Thompson described Good as "a wife, a writer, a poet, a devoted Christian and a U.S. citizen." He also noted that Good had three children. Omar also spoke about Good and said that she died "because she chose love and solidarity over fear."

Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., took a moment to issue a message directed at Noem specifically.

"You are terrible at doing your job. You are incompetent. You are shameless. But most of all, you are cruel," McIver said. "The American people do not want you. We do not want you. And we will do whatever we need to do to make sure you will not hold that post soon. God will judge you and Democrats are going to remove you from office that you never deserved to hold in the first place."

A Democratic aide told Fox News Digital that lawmakers would continue to introduce legislation in an attempt "to rein in" ICE, but in the meantime, "will continue to do our job to investigate DHS – and Kristi Noem – when this administration breaks the law."

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin dismissed the lawmakers and said in a statement emailed to Fox News Digital that the department was doing its job by enforcing the law.

"DHS is a law enforcement agency — enforcing the rule of law passed by Congress. If members don't like the law, it is quite literally their job to change it," McLaughlin said.

While members of Congress can propose and pass legislation, Democrats currently do not control either the House or the Senate, making it difficult for them to advance changes without bipartisan support.

"As ICE officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them, politicians are more focused on showmanship and fundraising clicks than actually removing criminals from our streets," McLaughlin added. "We hope these members get serious about doing their job to protect American people, which is what this Department is doing under Secretary Noem."

In addition to McLaughlin's statement, DHS shared information about several criminal illegal immigrants who had been arrested since Trump's crackdown began last year.

Hernan Cortes-Valencia

Hernan Cortes-Valencia, who hails from Mexico, had a final order of removal dated Dec. 1, 2016. DHS said that Cortes-Valencia was convicted of sexual assault against a child, sexual assault-carnal abuse and four DUIs.

Sriudorn Phaivan

Sriudorn Phaivan, an illegal immigrant from Laos, had a final order of removal from March 8, 2018, according to DHS.

The department said that Phaivan was convicted of strongarm sodomy of a boy, strongarm sodomy of a girl, another aggravated sex offense, nine counts of larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle, four counts of fraud, vehicle theft, two counts of drug possession, obstructing justice, possession of stolen property, receiving stolen property, burglary and check forgery.

Additionally, Phaivan has pending charges for two counts of receiving stolen property, flight to avoid prosecution or confinement and burglary, DHS said.

Ge Yang

Ge Yang, an illegal immigrant from Laos with a final order of removal from Oct. 16, 2012, has been convicted of strongarm rape, strongarm aggravated assault against a family member, aggravated assault with a weapon, an additional sex offense and domestic violence involving strangulation, according to DHS.

Vannaleut Keomany

Vannaleut Keomany, an illegal immigrant from Laos with a final removal order dated Dec. 17, 2009. He was convicted of two counts of attempting to commit strongarm rape, according to DHS.

Tou Vang

Tou Vang, who is from Laos, was in the U.S. illegally and had a final order of removal dated Oct. 31, 2006. Vang has been convicted of sexual assault and sodomy of a girl under the age of 13 and procuring a child for prostitution, DHS said.

Chong Vue

Chong Vue, an illegal immigrant from Laos, was convicted of strongarm rape of a 12-year-old girl, kidnapping a child with intent to sexually assault her and vehicle theft. Vue has a final order of removal from March 11, 2004.

Kou Lor

Kou Lor, an illegal immigrant from Laos, had a final order of removal that was nearly 30 years old and was dated Aug. 16, 1996.

He was convicted of sexual assault, rape, rape with a weapon, statutory rape without force, two counts of burglary and shoplifting.

Pao Choua Xiong

Pao Choua Xiong, an illegal immigrant from Laos with a final order of removal dated Jan. 10, 2003, was convicted of rape, fondling a child, two counts of domestic violence, burglary, larceny and disorderly conduct.

Gabriel Figueroa Gama

Gabriel Figueroa Gama, an illegal immigrant from Mexico who was previously removed from the U.S. in 2002, was convicted of homicide, battery, assault and amphetamine possession.

Abdirashid Adosh Elmi

Abdirashid Adosh Elmi is an illegal immigrant from Somalia who was convicted of homicide.

Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed

Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed, an illegal immigrant from Somalia with a final order of removal dated Feb. 18, 2022, according to DHS.

The department said that he was convicted of two counts of negligent manslaughter with a vehicle, two counts of DUI, larceny and damage to property.

Mongong Kual Maniang Deng

Mongong Kual Maniang Deng, an illegal immigrant from Sudan, was convicted of attempt to commit homicide, weapon possession and DUI, DHS said.

Aldrin Guerrero Munoz

Aldrin Guerrero Munoz is an illegal immigrant from Mexico who has a final order of removal dated Dec. 17, 2015, and has been convicted of homicide and assault, DHS said.

Gilberto Salguero Landaverde

Gilberto Salguero Landaverde, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, had a final order of removal dated June 25, 2025. He was convicted of three counts of homicide, according to DHS.

Aler Gomez Lucas

Aler Gomez Lucas is an illegal immigrant from Guatemala with a final order of removal dated May 24, 2022, according to DHS. He was convicted of negligent homicide with a vehicle and DUI.

Galuak Michael Rotgai

Galuak Michael Rotgai, an illegal immigrant from Sudan, has been convicted of homicide and assault, DHS said.

Shwe Htoo

Shwe Htoo, according to DHS, is an illegal immigrant from Burma who was convicted of negligent homicide with a weapon.

Mariama Sia Kanu

Mariama Sia Kanu, who hails from Sierra Leone, had a final order of removal dated July 5, 2022, according to DHS. The department said that Kanu was convicted of two counts of homicide, four DUIs, three counts of larceny and burglary.

Thai Lor

Thai Lor, an illegal immigrant from Laos with a final order of removal dated June 15, 2009, was convicted of two counts of homicide, according to DHS.