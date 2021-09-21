Tom Homan blasts Mayorkas' remarks at border: 'I wanted to throw something at the TV'

Former acting ICE Director Tom Homan told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that the Biden administration does not have operational control of the southern border, as DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed.

TOM HOMAN: I watched that news conference. I wanted to throw something at the TV. I don’t know what the color of the sky in his world is, but he cannot say two things: Number one, he’s saying the Haitians are being deported. When this first happened, about three-quarters of them were released. It wasn’t until they were called on it that he decided, okay, we have got to deport some. But many are being released to ICE and ICE will release them.

Another thing he said, when the reporter asked [Mayorkas], ‘do you have operational control of the border?’ He said yes. They have lost operational control. When there are 350,000 got-aways, there is no operational control. When you surge sources from Rio Grande Vally into Del Rio, that leaves 224 miles of border unguarded, I have seen the assignment sheets, 224 miles of southern border were unguarded because they had a surge of resources to these other areas. That’s not operational security. When the Haitians are moving back and forth to Mexico for supplies and freely coming into the illegal camp on U.S. property, that is not operational control.

