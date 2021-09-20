Mayorkas visits border, issues stern warning to illegal immigrants: 'Your journey will not succeed'

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had a strong message for those who might be planning to enter the United States illegally: don't.

Speaking to reporters in the Texas border city of Del Rio, where thousands of Haitian migrants have crossed into the U.S. and set up camp under the International Bridge, Mayorkas said those who think the U.S. has open borders will find that they are sorely mistaken if they come here illegally.

"If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned. Your journey will not succeed and you will be endangering your life and your family’s lives," Mayorkas said. "This administration is committed to developing safe, orderly and humane pathways for migration. This is not the way to do it."

Mayorkas outlined some of the ways in which the Biden administration is addressing the current crisis. These include securing additional transportation for return flights to Haiti and other places with the hopes of having one to three flights per day. The government is also trying to address the humanitarian concerns on the ground by providing supplies, water and portable toilets.

While the administration is trying to protect illegal immigrants who are already in Del Rio, living in poor conditions during a pandemic, Mayorkas emphatically tried to discourage other migrants from coming to the U.S.

"We are very concerned that Haitians who are taking this irregular migration path are receiving false information that the border is open or that Temporary Protected Status (TPS) is available," Mayorkas said. While some Haitians enjoy TPS protection, Mayorkas clarified later that this is only for those currently in the U.S. who arrived before July 29.

"I want to make sure that it is known that this is not the way to come to the United States. That is false information," Mayorkas reiterated. "Irregular migration poses a serious security risk to the migrants themselves. Trying to enter the United States illegally is not worth the tragedy, the money or the effort."