Greg Abbott: Americans had no idea Biden administration would lead to such border chaos

The Biden administration has been ensnared once again by another crisis at the southern border, this time with thousands of Haitian migrants near Del Rio, Texas. The state’s governor, Greg Abbott appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" to discuss the situation.

GOV. GREG ABBOTT: "The Biden administration refuses to even pretend as though there’s a crisis. There is chaos down there in the Del Rio sector. The Democrats made clear one year ago – let’s go back one year ago – back when the Democrats were sharing a debate stage. And you had Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and Beto O’Rourke and others all talking about how they wanted to have open border policies in the United States. Americans probably had no idea it was going to lead to this level of chaos as you saw all those people streaming across the border. Laura, there was a report out today, the report contained comments by a border patrol agent. The border patrol agent said that the reason why control was able to be gained in the Del Rio sector today was because of the Texas Department of Safety. What we did was we put hundreds of Texas Department of Safety cars and created a steel wall – a steel wall of DPS vehicles – that prevented anybody from crossing that steel dam that you’ve seen people walking across, that you’ve seen people walking into the state of Texas. We effectively, as the officer said, regained effective control of the border at the Rio Grande sector because the Texas Department of Safety stepped up. This is going to be chaos as long as the Biden administration is in charge."

