Tom Cotton rails against Biden's divisive rhetoric on 'Faulkner Focus': His failures are 'everywhere you turn'

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joined "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday to slam President Biden for his divisive rhetoric against Republicans, arguing it's meant to distract Americans from the administration's failed policies.

TOM COTTON: The president wants to try to foment these divisions to distract away from the failures of his administration. Inflation is still running as high as it has in 40 years. People are struggling to pay the bills at the grocery store or the utility bills at home. You have crime that is surging all across America. Sadly, it seems like we see another horrific murder in the news every night in one of America's big cities. That border is totally chaotic and out of control. The president's failures abroad have helped create the conditions to bring China and Russia closer together. The failures of this president are everywhere you turn, and I think the American people are going to hold the Democrats accountable for it in a couple of months.

