Bartiromo calls for end to Biden's 'tone-deaf' economic policies: 'The spending needs to stop'

FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo warned that Democrats' continued spending on things like student loans, infrastructure and a possible deal with rail unions is fueling red-hot inflation. On "America's Newsroom" Thursday, Bartiromo criticized the administration for failing to acknowledge the negative impact of their economic policies and called for an end to the spending.

MARIA BARTIROMO: The policy is continuing to drive us into a further inflationary story. Remember, the polls that you showed at the top of the show, show Americans think this administration is incompetent. It's not just incompetence. It's also tone-deaf because it keeps coming out with more spending. We're getting news that there's a tentative deal announced with the rail unions. Well, that's just going to be more spending and more money in the system. They want a 14.1% wage increase. Again, that's on top of the student loan bailout, on top of the infrastructure spending, on top of the Manchin-Schumer expectations of more spending. So you haven't seen an acknowledgment from this administration that all of this spending continues to stoke inflation, and the spending needs to stop to have people believe that they've actually got inflation under control. You just go to the store, you'll see the inflation right in your face.

