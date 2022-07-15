Tom Cotton on Biden's meeting with Saudi prince MBS: 'He created the worst of both worlds'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told "America Reports" on Friday that President Biden ostracizing Saudi Arabia has created the "worst of both worlds." Cotton said the Biden administration needs help from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after calling it a "pariah state."

NO MORE ‘PARIAH’ STATE AS BIDEN SEEKS HELP FROM THE SAUDIS AS GAS PRICES SKYROCKET

TOM COTTON: It also kind of creates the worst of both worlds. Joe Biden should have never ostracized Saudi Arabia and Mohammed bin Salman. That country has been a partner of ours for 80 years, and a dozen presidents going back to Franklin Delano Roosevelt found a way to work with their leaders to help provide safety and prosperity to the American people. That's what Joe Biden should have been doing from the very beginning. But by going down this path, by calling it a pariah state and saying that he wouldn't meet with the crown prince, the de facto day-to-day ruler of Saudi Arabia, he only probably antagonizes the Saudis more, and then he still turns around and meets with them when he is there. He should just say, as a dozen presidents for 80 years have said, that Saudi Arabia is an important partner of the United States. It's an important force for stability with our other friends to include Israel in a region when Iran is threatening us all and trying to work with them to defend the interests of the American people.

