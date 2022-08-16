Titanic's Billy Zane takes viewers into the tragic story behind the ill-fated 'ship of dreams' on Fox Nation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Billy Zane took Fox Nation viewers through the history behind the ill-fated maiden voyage of the epic White Star Line ship the Titanic, once considered the "ship of dreams" that turned into a nightmare at sea.

The special series delved deep into the secrets behind the ship's tragic demise, busting myths and addressing longstanding conspiracies about why the once-declared "unsinkable" ship that spawned investigations, documentaries and illustrious entertainment manifested as James Cameron's 1997 masterpiece met its fate so soon.

The story began with a trip into early 20th-century history where the luxury liner was unlike anything seen before. Those overseeing its maiden voyage proved determined to shatter records and exceed expectations in every possible way while delivering a promise to bring European immigrants to the epicenter of promise and innovation in New York City.

TITANIC SALVAGE FIRM GETS APPROVAL FOR CONTROVERSIAL PLAN TO CUT INTO WRECK, RETRIEVE TELEGRAPH MACHINE

The series discussed rumors and conspiracy theories surrounding corporate banker J.P. Morgan – who was prepared to set sail on the groundbreaking steamer – but was forced to cancel at the last minute for unknown reasons.

WILL TITANIC'S SUNKEN SHIPWRECK BE PROTECTED? TREASURE HUNTERS SKEPTICAL OF NEW US, UK AGREEMENT

Zane, among a field of experts and authors, walked viewers through a series of possible reasons behind Morgan's reluctance to board, including the popular Federal Reserve theory, which implied the business tycoon secretly plotted the disaster before Titanic set sail.

"There was a theory out there that J.P. Morgan was opposed to the creation of the United States Federal Reserve, and there's this idea out there that he set the ship up to be sunk in order to kill many of the millionaires who were on the ship," said Titanic historian J. Kent Layton in the special.

"The theory really is extraordinarily complicated… for one thing, how would you know that all of these individuals were going to be on the same ship at the same time? How would you know what ship to deliberately sink? It's rather easy to dismiss that conspiracy theory…" he added.

The series also digs deeper into mysteries surrounding the fateful night the epic liner struck an iceberg and met its demise in the North Atlantic, begging the question of what actually took place to make the "unsinkable" ship sink after all.

Lifeboats, safety regulations, an allegedly ill-prepared crew, two nearby ships that remained mysteriously silent as Titanic sank and an even more mysterious cover-up all come into play during the three-part installment.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Californian was making for Boston overnight. When they docked in Boston, the byline that came out was, ‘We were 19+ miles away from the Titanic,'" said Layton.

"Its captain and senior officers engaged in a cover-up of sorts to try to distance themselves from the Titanic’s location," he added.



CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

Even more perplexing, as the special explores, a Norwegian sealing ship sailing between the two vessels also failed to come to Titanic's aid after mistaking the ship's emergency flares as celebratory lights.

Discrepancies in the story surrounding Titanic's call for help led historians into deeper discussion of how the tragedy unfolded, including a series of what Zane calls "tragic blunders" and radio silence from The Californian's crew who turned off their radios before the disaster escalated.



To watch the three-part installment and learn more about the mystique surrounding the Titanic, sign up on Fox Nation today.