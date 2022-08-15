Expand / Collapse search
Tim Scott: There is an 'infrequent, inconsistent' application of the rule of law

The senator said a 232-year precedent was broken by the FBI raid

FBI raid was 'unprecedented' and 'alarming': Sen. Tim Scott

FBI raid was 'unprecedented' and 'alarming': Sen. Tim Scott

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott discussed the latest details in the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and called for the release of the affidavit on 'Special Report.'

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said the Department of Justice needs to release more information as to why the FBI raided the home of former President Donald Trump Monday on "Special Report."  

SEN TIM SCOTT: What I am mostly concerned about is the infrequent, inconsistent, application of the rule of law as it relates to President Trump. I can’t imagine how it feels to see a 232-year precedent go down the drain over, what? A dispute over what should or should not be included in our national archives. To me, until we see specificity within the affidavit, we will not have the kind of clarity that the American people need to come to their own conclusion. 

And, without that, this unprecedented, alarming raid remains at a high level of urgency to bring about real solutions that today are illusive because Merrick Garland refuses to cooperate in releasing all the information necessary to understand what happened.

Tim Scott: There is an 'infrequent, inconsistent' application of the rule of law
