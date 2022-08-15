Tim Scott: There is an 'infrequent, inconsistent' application of the rule of law

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said the Department of Justice needs to release more information as to why the FBI raided the home of former President Donald Trump Monday on "Special Report."

SEN TIM SCOTT: What I am mostly concerned about is the infrequent, inconsistent, application of the rule of law as it relates to President Trump. I can’t imagine how it feels to see a 232-year precedent go down the drain over, what? A dispute over what should or should not be included in our national archives. To me, until we see specificity within the affidavit, we will not have the kind of clarity that the American people need to come to their own conclusion.

And, without that, this unprecedented, alarming raid remains at a high level of urgency to bring about real solutions that today are illusive because Merrick Garland refuses to cooperate in releasing all the information necessary to understand what happened.

