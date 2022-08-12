Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, she announced Friday.

"Read my articles of impeachment against Merrick Garland," Greene tweeted.

The announcement comes after the FBI raided former President Trump's Florida Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday. Following the raid, Garland said that he personally signed off on the raid.