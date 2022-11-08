Tim Ryan raises beer can during pre-midterms MSNBC hit: 'We're gonna bring it home'

Democratic congressman Tim Ryan appeared to toast the end of his Senate campaign with an open can of Miller Lite at the end of an MSNBC interview on Monday.

The Senate candidate appeared on "The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell" to make his closing arguments to Ohio voters. Ryan is battling for Rob Portman's U.S. Senate seat against "Hillbilly Elegy" author and venture capitalist JD Vance.

"All I will tell people in Ohio is this: [Republicans] told us they were going to overturn Roe v. Wade. They told us, we didn't believe them," Ryan argued. "Now they're telling us that they want to get rid of Social Security. They want to vote on it every five years."

"They want to privatize it. They want to privatize Medicare. We need to believe them," Ryan added.

The Ohio congressman also accused his Republican opponent of not caring about rural Ohioans.

"Social Security is the backbone of rural Ohio and rural America. And we can't let it get privatized," Ryan argued. "And JD Vance doesn't, he does not care about the future of rural Ohio. And so we've got to continue to fight them."

The MSNBC anchor thanked Ryan and began to end the segment before the ten-term congressman interrupted with an opened can of Miller Lite beer.

"We're gonna bring it home, Lawrence," Ryan said while raising his drink. "We're gonna bring it home."

