Biden's claim that Republicans are 'threatening' democracy is a criticism of the American people: JD Vance

During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Saturday, Ohio GOP Senate candidate JD Vance discussed the imminent midterm elections and the crises that are most impacting voters' crucial vote on November 8th.

MEDIA OUTLETS FAWN OVER TIM RYAN IN HOME STRETCH OF OHIO SENATE RACE

JD VANCE: Democracy is under threat, according to Joe Biden and everybody else. When the American people are unhappy and vote the way that they want to make the country better, that's not democracy being under threat. That's actually the realization of democracy. When you screw up, you get a chance to govern, and you mess it up, the American people penalize you. That's a good thing according to our system. Not a bad thing.

And here's the game that they're trying to play. They know that their policies have been a failure. They have no agenda to run on. So they're running on this distraction, which is really if you think about it, it's a criticism of the American people. How dare you vote for a better life for yourself and your children? I don't think it's going to work and nor should it.