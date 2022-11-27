Expand / Collapse search
'TikTok is digital fentanyl addicting our kids': Rep. Gallagher issues dire warning over security concerns

Gallagher argued TikTok should be 'banned' over Chinese privacy concerns

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep. Gallagher issues dire warning on TikTok: 'Digital fentanyl' Video

Rep. Gallagher issues dire warning on TikTok: 'Digital fentanyl'

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., joined 'Sunday Morning Futures' to discuss the dangers of TikTok and mass protests in China as many demand Xi step down over COVID lockdown policies.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., issued a dire warning on TikTok, saying the platform is like "digital fentanyl addicting our kids" amid a series of privacy concerns with regard to China. Gallagher joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss the dangers of the app and why he believes it should be banned in the United States. 

EXPERTS RAMP US TIKTOK WARNINGS AFTER TOP DEM ADMITS TRUMP WAS RIGHT: ‘THIS IS A CHINESE SPYING APP’

MIKE GALLAGHER: TikTok should be banned. Sen. Marco Rubio and I have legislation that does exactly that. TikTok is digital fentanyl addicting our kids, and just like actual fentanyl, it ultimately goes back to the Chinese Communist Party. TikTok is owned by ByteDance. ByteDance is controlled by the CCP. That means the CCP can track your location, it can track your keystrokes, it can censor your news. Why would we give our foremost adversary that amount of power? By the way, TikTok is using the swamp against us. They're hiring an army of lobbyists, including former congressmen, senators, 31 former high-level congressional staffers in order to do their bidding. No paycheck is worth that… we need to ban TikTok.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW FROM "SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES" BELOW:

China using pubic health to institute 'techno-totalitarian control': Mike Gallagher Video