'TikTok is digital fentanyl addicting our kids': Rep. Gallagher issues dire warning over security concerns

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., issued a dire warning on TikTok, saying the platform is like "digital fentanyl addicting our kids" amid a series of privacy concerns with regard to China. Gallagher joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss the dangers of the app and why he believes it should be banned in the United States.

MIKE GALLAGHER: TikTok should be banned. Sen. Marco Rubio and I have legislation that does exactly that. TikTok is digital fentanyl addicting our kids, and just like actual fentanyl, it ultimately goes back to the Chinese Communist Party. TikTok is owned by ByteDance. ByteDance is controlled by the CCP. That means the CCP can track your location, it can track your keystrokes, it can censor your news. Why would we give our foremost adversary that amount of power? By the way, TikTok is using the swamp against us. They're hiring an army of lobbyists, including former congressmen, senators, 31 former high-level congressional staffers in order to do their bidding. No paycheck is worth that… we need to ban TikTok.

