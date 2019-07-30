'The View' hosts attack Trump after 9/11 bill signing ceremony comments

Hosts of "The View" took aim at President Trump Tuesday for his comments about 9/11 first responders and accused him of lying about how much time he spent at Ground Zero following the attacks.

During a Monday press conference for the signing of the 9/11 compensation bill, Trump saluted the first responders and said that even though he didn't consider himself to be one, he spent a great deal of time near the World Trade Center during the fallout.

On "The View," co-host Whoopi Goldberg took issue with the comment.

"Many first responders who were down there every day seriously doubt that [Trump] spent significant time down there," Goldberg said.

The hosts then played a clip of Trump giving a radio interview following the attacks and criticized him for saying one of his buildings had become the tallest skyscraper in New York.

"40 Wall Street actually was the second tallest building in downtown Manhattan and it was actually before the World Trade Center was the tallest -- and then when they built the World Trade Center it became known as the second tallest and now it’s tallest," Trump said during his 2001 interview on WWOR-TV.

"Oh God, mine’s bigger than yours. It’s all about you-know-what." co-host Joy Behar replied. "It’s crazy. It’s insane," Goldberg added.

Co-host Meghan McCain cited her father, John, before bashing Trump for trying to equate his suffering to that of the first responders and their families.

"Luis Alvarez, who was the 9/11 first responder who petitioned in front of Congress .. he had done an interview on Fox News where he was talking about how his son wasn’t going to have a father and his son deserved to have a father. He was only 53 years old. I know I talk about my dad a lot but being someone who's in their 30s that lost their father, I could not stop crying," she said.

"And it’s not about me but I think of his son almost every day now. And to sit there and act like our president has ... any kind of experience like the Alvarez family and what they just went through — and by the way, if you see pictures of him, he was only 53 and he looked very sick, very ill. The cancer that he had was very dangerous. So if we could just have some respect for people who did the hardest jobs on one of our horrific days in history."

Co-host Sunny Hostin called Trump a "pathological liar" before praising Hillary Clinton for being present at Ground Zero when she served as the junior Senator from New York.

"He’s a pathological liar and it’s another thing that I hope that people point out and just don’t forget. Because you know who was there the very next day after 9/11? I hope we have this picture because -- do we have it? Hillary Clinton was there," she said.

"She was there the very next day. Rudy Giuliani was there the very next day. Governor [George] Pataki was there the very next day. [Trump] wasn’t there as far as I could tell. He wasn’t there the very next day. So he needs to take ownership of the fact that he wasn’t there."