Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The View
Published

Whoopi Goldberg claims Trump wanted to distract from Mueller hearing with Cummings tweets

By Nick Givas | Fox News
close
Trump denies accusations of racism after launching new attacks on Rep. Elijah CummingsVideo

Trump denies accusations of racism after launching new attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings

The president tweets that there is nothing racist in stating that the Democrat lawmaker has done a 'terrible job' for the people of his Baltimore district; Kevin Corke reports from the White House on the fallout.

Following President Trump's Twitter spat with House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked if the feud was purposely concocted to distract from Robert Mueller's Capitol Hill testimony.

On Monday's show, after Trump spent a large chunk of the weekend attacking the high-ranking Democrat and his district, Goldberg suggested the president cooked up the controversy as a way to change the conversation.

"Is this all the stuff that we’re supposed to be paying attention to while people are trying to figure out what the Mueller report actually said?" Goldberg asked on "The View" Monday.

"Oh, is it a distraction you mean?" co-host Joy Behar replied. "I should point out that he has never been to Baltimore," Goldberg shot back.

TRUMP RAMPS UP WAR OF WORDS WITH ELIJAH CUMMINGS, CALLS CONGRESSMAN 'RACIST'

Goldberg's comments came after some pundits and politicians from across the political spectrum suggested Mueller's hearings fell flat and could end up hurting the Democrats.

Fox News' Chris Wallace called the hearings a "disaster" while NBC political director Chuck Todd deemed them a "complete failure." Even Trump critic Laurence Tribe used the word "disaster" to describe the hearings on Twitter.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Behar capped off the segment by saying it's preposterous for anyone to call a "black person a racist," before Goldberg cringed and cut to commercial break. Trump called Cummings "racist" in a tweet on Sunday.

"He’s calling the black man the racist. I mean, I don’t think people understand that particularly. It’s outrageous and stupid to call a black person a racist. That’s all," she said.

Nick Givas is a reporter with Fox News. You can find him on Twitter at @NGivasDC.