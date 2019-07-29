Whoopi Goldberg claims Trump wanted to distract from Mueller hearing with Cummings tweets

Following President Trump's Twitter spat with House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked if the feud was purposely concocted to distract from Robert Mueller's Capitol Hill testimony.

On Monday's show, after Trump spent a large chunk of the weekend attacking the high-ranking Democrat and his district, Goldberg suggested the president cooked up the controversy as a way to change the conversation.

"Is this all the stuff that we’re supposed to be paying attention to while people are trying to figure out what the Mueller report actually said?" Goldberg asked on "The View" Monday.

"Oh, is it a distraction you mean?" co-host Joy Behar replied. "I should point out that he has never been to Baltimore," Goldberg shot back.

TRUMP RAMPS UP WAR OF WORDS WITH ELIJAH CUMMINGS, CALLS CONGRESSMAN 'RACIST'

Goldberg's comments came after some pundits and politicians from across the political spectrum suggested Mueller's hearings fell flat and could end up hurting the Democrats.

Fox News' Chris Wallace called the hearings a "disaster" while NBC political director Chuck Todd deemed them a "complete failure." Even Trump critic Laurence Tribe used the word "disaster" to describe the hearings on Twitter.

Behar capped off the segment by saying it's preposterous for anyone to call a "black person a racist," before Goldberg cringed and cut to commercial break. Trump called Cummings "racist" in a tweet on Sunday.

"He’s calling the black man the racist. I mean, I don’t think people understand that particularly. It’s outrageous and stupid to call a black person a racist. That’s all," she said.