John Roberts: Supreme Court draft leak 'absolutely appalling'

The Supreme Court's final decision will not be affected by leaks, the chief justice says.

Chief Justice John Roberts called the leak of a drafted court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade "absolutely appalling" in a talk Thursday, according to multiple reports. The justice went on to dismiss any question that the leak would affect the Supreme Court's final decision.

"A leak of this stature is absolutely appalling," Roberts said. "If the person behind it thinks that it will affect our work, that’s just foolish."

The chief justice made the remarks during his first public appearance post-leak. Roberts was speaking at an Atlanta judicial conference for the 11th District.

Roberts confirmed Tuesday that Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was genuine – although the draft dates back to February, and it does not represent the current or final opinion of the court.

In the draft, Alito strikes down Roe v. Wade, which struck down state laws across the country, and allows states to again make their own laws on abortion.

Abortion activists have launched a full-throttle campaign against the conservative Supreme Court justices signed on to the leaked document, announcing plans to send protesters to their homes.

The activists are organizing under the moniker "Ruth Sent Us" and have published the supposed home addresses of Roberts and Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch.

The group says they will visit the homes on May 11. Fox News is told there has been a strong police presence at the justices' homes following the leak.

The D.C. Police Department has erected fencing around the Supreme Court building in anticipation of escalating protests this weekend. Police have also activated protest-response units through Sunday.

