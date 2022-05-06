Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court
Published

John Roberts: Supreme Court draft leak 'absolutely appalling'

Chief Justice Roberts calls SCOTUS leak 'appalling,' says final opinion will not be affected

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
White House to support protests at Supreme Court justices' homes Video

White House to support protests at Supreme Court justices' homes

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy has the details on 'Special Report.'

The Supreme Court's final decision will not be affected by leaks, the chief justice says.

Chief Justice John Roberts called the leak of a drafted court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade "absolutely appalling" in a talk Thursday, according to multiple reports. The justice went on to dismiss any question that the leak would affect the Supreme Court's final decision.

"A leak of this stature is absolutely appalling," Roberts said. "If the person behind it thinks that it will affect our work, that’s just foolish."

DEMOCRATS PUSH TO PACK THE SUPREME COURT, ABOLISH FILIBUSTER, AFTER LEAKED ABORTION DRAFT OPINION

The chief justice made the remarks during his first public appearance post-leak. Roberts was speaking at an Atlanta judicial conference for the 11th District.

A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022, in Washington following reports of a leaked draft opinion by the court overturning Roe v. Wade.

A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022, in Washington following reports of a leaked draft opinion by the court overturning Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Anna Johnson)

Roberts confirmed Tuesday that Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was genuine – although the draft dates back to February, and it does not represent the current or final opinion of the court. 

In the draft, Alito strikes down Roe v. Wade, which struck down state laws across the country, and allows states to again make their own laws on abortion.

Abortion activists have launched a full-throttle campaign against the conservative Supreme Court justices signed on to the leaked document, announcing plans to send protesters to their homes.

Official portrait of Chief Justice John G. Roberts

The activists are organizing under the moniker "Ruth Sent Us" and have published the supposed home addresses of Roberts and Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch.

The group says they will visit the homes on May 11. Fox News is told there has been a strong police presence at the justices' homes following the leak. 

The D.C. Police Department has erected fencing around the Supreme Court building in anticipation of escalating protests this weekend. Police have also activated protest-response units through Sunday.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

