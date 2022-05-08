Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross warns adoption not 'always safe' option for Black babies

The MSNBC host claimed abortion opponents achieved their goals through 'violence'

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
MSNBC's "The Cross Connection" host Tiffany Cross argued against adoption as a "safe" option for Black pregnant women, in light of the leaked draft opinion showing the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross warned adoption was not the "safe" option for Black babies, in a discussion on abortion rights, Saturday. 

While exploring what options pregnant women have if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Cross and her abortion activist guests trashed adoption as a "safe" alternative to abortion.

"This whole notion that, you know, women should have children and just you know, let the kids get adopted, well, that’s not always a safe route, particularly for Black and brown kids. Black kids do not get adopted, often, there are—we have stats on it. There are often kids who stay in the system for a long time," Cross said.

She added that White kids were "disproportionately" adopted compared to Black children. 

"So when people say… that’s a better path for women," Cross asked her activist guest, "What would be your response?" 

Michelle Colon, executive director of an abortion advocacy group, agreed that adoption was a poor alternative and claimed it was part of the "anti-abortion terrorists'" false narratives about abortion.

"There is no rush to adopt Black babies or brown babies," she said, "just like there is no rush by the Republicans and the anti-abortion terrorists and lawmakers in protecting and safeguarding the lives of Black and brown children and Black and brown people in this country," Colon said.

A billboard advertising adoption services targets pregnant women at a bus stop in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, U.S., December 7, 2021.  (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)

The MSNBC host agreed with her guest’s smear that pro-life activists were terrorists. 

"She has a point," Cross remarked, before citing abortion clinic bombings from long ago to support her claim that abortion opponents achieved their goals "through violence."

Maria Peña holds a rosary and sign out outside a building housing an abortion provider in Dallas, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. 

Maria Peña holds a rosary and sign out outside a building housing an abortion provider in Dallas, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.  (AP Photo/LM Otero)

On Sunday, the White House reiterated its support for peaceful protests this weekend, as abortion activist groups planned protests outside Catholic churches. 

Abortion activists marched outside Supreme Court Justices John Roberts' and Brett Kavanaugh’s homes Saturday night for a "Candlelight vigil for Roe v. Wade." The Washington Post profiled one leader who organized the protest outside Kavanaugh’s house.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to kristine.parks@fox.com.