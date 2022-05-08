MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross warns adoption not 'always safe' option for Black babies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross warned adoption was not the "safe" option for Black babies, in a discussion on abortion rights, Saturday.

While exploring what options pregnant women have if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Cross and her abortion activist guests trashed adoption as a "safe" alternative to abortion.

"This whole notion that, you know, women should have children and just you know, let the kids get adopted, well, that’s not always a safe route, particularly for Black and brown kids. Black kids do not get adopted, often, there are—we have stats on it. There are often kids who stay in the system for a long time," Cross said.

She added that White kids were "disproportionately" adopted compared to Black children.

"So when people say… that’s a better path for women," Cross asked her activist guest, "What would be your response?"

Michelle Colon, executive director of an abortion advocacy group, agreed that adoption was a poor alternative and claimed it was part of the "anti-abortion terrorists'" false narratives about abortion.

"There is no rush to adopt Black babies or brown babies," she said, "just like there is no rush by the Republicans and the anti-abortion terrorists and lawmakers in protecting and safeguarding the lives of Black and brown children and Black and brown people in this country," Colon said.

The MSNBC host agreed with her guest’s smear that pro-life activists were terrorists.

"She has a point," Cross remarked, before citing abortion clinic bombings from long ago to support her claim that abortion opponents achieved their goals "through violence."

On Sunday, the White House reiterated its support for peaceful protests this weekend, as abortion activist groups planned protests outside Catholic churches.

Abortion activists marched outside Supreme Court Justices John Roberts' and Brett Kavanaugh’s homes Saturday night for a "Candlelight vigil for Roe v. Wade." The Washington Post profiled one leader who organized the protest outside Kavanaugh’s house.