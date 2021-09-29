'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin apologizes to Milley for suggesting his calls to China were 'treason'

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin offered an apology to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley for suggesting his phone calls to China in the final months of the Trump presidency amounted to "treason."

After it was first reported in "Peril" that Milley called his Chinese counterpart and assured him that the U.S. wouldn't attack China and promised to warn the CCP if they did, Hostin scolded the now-top Biden official.

‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOSTS CLASH AFTER SUNNY HOSTIN, SARA HAINES AGREE THAT GENERAL MILLEY CHINA CALLS WERE ‘TREASON’

"I think that you break command in that way. You are committing treason. You’re going outside of the chain of command," Hostin said. "I worked for the government for many years and it is sacrosanct to go within the chain of command."

"I think there’s just no excuse for a silent coup, which I think that’s what that is," she later added.

Despite the criticism and the calls for his resignation he had received, Milley remained defiant during his testimony to both Senate and House lawmakers this week, insisting he was following protocol and that several members of the Trump administration were aware of his communications with China.

On Wednesday, Hostin took a moment to express regret for her previous remarks.

MILLEY ADMITS HE SPOKE WITH BOB WOODWARD, OTHER JOURNALISTS FOR HIGH-PROFILE TRUMP BOOKS

"I was pretty harsh in my judgment of him because I even thought it was treasonous," Hostin said. "My understanding was that he backchanneled with China and he spoke directly to China without approval, but that wasn't so."

"And I really need to judge myself in that because I should know better at this point… I should have had more information and I acted upon limited information," she added.

After summarizing Milley's defense to lawmakers, Hostin said, "I owe him an apology because he didn't act rogue and that was very important- it's important for me to acknowledge but it's important that he maintained the military command."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Co-host Sara Haines, who similarly joined Hostin in calling out Milley when the Bob Woodward-Robert Costa reporting for came out, agreed with Hostin's reassessment of the controversy, telling her "You're right."

"It cleared a lot up," Haines said.