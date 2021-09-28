Milley admits he spoke with Bob Woodward, other journalists for high-profile Trump books

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley admitted during the Senate Armed Service Committee hearing on Tuesday that he has spoken to several journalists for their high-profile books reporting on the final months of the Trump administration.

"General Milley, yes or no to this," Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., began the exchange. "Did you talk to [Washington Post journalists] Bob Woodward or Robert Costa for their book, ‘Peril?’"

"Woodward, yes. Costa, no," Milley responded.

"Did you talk to [Washington Post reporters] Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker for their book, ‘I Alone Can Fix It?’" Blackburn asked.

"Yes," Milley quickly answered.

"Did you talk to [Wall Street Journal reporter] Michael Bender for his book, ‘Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost?' Yes or no?" the lawmaker followed.

"Yes," the general replied.

"And were you accurately represented in these books?" Blackburn asked.

"I haven't read any of the books," Milley acknowledged. "I don't know. I've seen press reporting of it. I haven't read the books."

The senator told Milley to "read the books" and to inform the committee if the books accurately portray him, to which Milley responded, "Absolutely."

Blackburn's line of questioning comes following the controversy that erupted from Woodward and Costa's book "Peril," which publicized Milley's interactions with his Chinese counterparts towards the end of the Trump presidency.

In his opening statement, Milley remained defiant regarding his calls with China, insisting such communications were routine and directed by Defense Department guidance. However, he did not address a key quote that allegedly came from a transcript from his call with Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army, vowing he would warn the CCP if then-President Trump launched an attack.

During the second round of questions, Blackburn continued to grill Milley on his communications with journalists.

"Did you discuss private meetings with the president or White House officials?" Blackburn asked.

"Um, White House officials perhaps. The president, I don't think so," Milley recalled, later insisting none of his "private" conversations with Trump were discussed.

When asked about whether he portrayed Trump in a "negative light" or was "critical" of his former boss, Milley responded by claiming none of his own observations were said but "perhaps" he echoed sentiments that were relayed to him.

"Well, I'm looking forward to your book report of this," Blackburn told Milley.

The GOP lawmaker then accused Milley of "leaking" information (which he rejected such characterization) to the authors they're "not entitled to know" and blasted him for being so forthcoming to journalists about the previous administration but refuse to tell the Senate committee about his conversations with President Biden regarding the chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan.