'The View' rips Stacey Abrams over maskless photo with schoolchildren: 'Stupid thing to do'

The co-hosts of ABC's liberal daytime gabfest "The View," took turns ripping Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams Monday over a photo of her not wearing a mask indoors with a group of young schoolchildren.

The photo surfaced on Twitter after a visit by Abrams to Glennwood Elementary School outside of Atlanta last week. Over the weekend, Abrams faced intense scrutiny from critics for being maskless around the group. The tweet, which was posted by the school's principal, was subsequently deleted.

During a segment on the backlash Abrams had received from Republicans following the surfacing of the photo, each of the co-hosts added their voices to the growing criticism as they called her decision not to wear a mask "hypocritical," "shocking," and "stupid."

"I'm surprised at her," Joy Behar said, arguing that Abrams should have "read the room" to see that everyone else in the photo was wearing a mask. "She kind of slipped up here."

Sunny Hostin appeared frustrated with Abrams and described her actions as an "unforced error."

"It was really hypocritical, actually," she added, before noting that Abrams' campaign claimed she wore a mask to the school, but later removed it so those watching remotely could hear her speak, as well as so she could take pictures with the group on the condition that everyone else in the photo wore a mask.

"She should have worn a mask. That's a lame excuse," Hostin said.

Sara Haines declared that Abrams knew better than to make such an error, while Behar jumped back in to describe the circumstance as "shocking."

"How could she not be much more careful in a room full of such small children?" Ana Navarro asked, noting that young children were the age group with the least number of individuals vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"Stupid thing to do," Navarro added.