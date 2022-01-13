Expand / Collapse search
Stacey Abrams campaign blasts 'manufactured narratives' over Biden speech absence

Abrams declined to appear at Biden's Atlanta speech

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams continued to ignore questions about her notable absence from President Biden's Atlanta speech on Tuesday.

In his speech, Biden pushed for Democrats voting rights legislation and suggested opponents of the legislation were on the side of historical figures like segregationist Gov. George Wallace and Confederate President Jefferson Davis. The speech was criticized across the media landscape for pushing "race-baiting" comments against his political opponents.

MEDIA SCOLDS BIDEN OVER ‘RACE-BAITING’ VOTING LAWS REMARK DURING ‘HYPOCRITICAL, DEMAGOGIC’ GEORGIA SPEECH 

Stacey Abrams, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate, leaves after meeting U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, during a stop at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., March 19, 2021.

Stacey Abrams, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate, leaves after meeting U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, during a stop at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., March 19, 2021. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Despite the speech taking place in her home state, Abrams declined to attend, citing a "schedule conflict." Republicans noted the bad optics of Abrams refusing to meet with the President of the United States. 

"There’s bad, and then there’s ‘Gubernatorial candidate in a state you carried cancels on you’ bad,’" Ben Williamson, an adviser for former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows tweeted.

Although Abrams and her campaign declined to elaborate on her schedule conflict, her campaign went on the offense Thursday against what it called "false rumors."

"It’s a disservice to voters across the country and a waste of time and energy amid the fight of our lives for the freedom to vote that unnamed aides would spread false rumors rather than help build momentum for this once-in-a generation opportunity to lead," Abrams spokesperson Seth Bringman said in a statement.

Bringman, however, refused to discuss the nature of Abrams’ schedule conflict saying "Additional details about her private commitment will not end manufactured narratives by those unfamiliar with her work to help win the state for the Biden-Harris ticket along with her consistent advocacy for Biden Administration priorities."

President Joe Biden speaks in support of changing the Senate filibuster rules to ensure the right to vote is defended, at Atlanta University Center Consortium, on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden speaks in support of changing the Senate filibuster rules to ensure the right to vote is defended, at Atlanta University Center Consortium, on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

MSNBC'S CHUCK TODD SHOCKED BY BIDEN'S POLLING HITTING ‘NEW BOTTOM’: MY GOODNESS!' 

Politico White House reporter Alex Thompson criticized this response noting that Abrams was asked several times about her scheduling only to be rejected. 

"We asked several times yesterday what her scheduling conflict was and they haven’t said." Thompson tweeted. "If the president of your party goes to your state for a big event on your signature issue, it’s news that you didn’t attend and didn’t really explain why."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during the 2021 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala on December 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during the 2021 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala on December 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights) (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)

While Abrams did not appear at Biden’s speech, she later tweeted out her support for President Biden as well as Vice President Kamala Harris.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.