Stacey Abrams trails Brian Kemp, David Perdue for Georgia governor, new poll shows

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams — who has received widespread support among members of her party — is trailing behind two of the Peach State's top Republicans, according to results from a poll released Thursday.

The poll of hypothetical 2022 races was conducted by the University of Georgia's School of Public and International Affairs for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. If the election were held today, incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., who is challenging Kemp in the GOP primary, would receive more support than Abrams.

According to respondents who took part in the survey, 48% said they would vote for Kemp, while 41% said they would vote for Abrams. Eight percent stated they were unsure who to support.

Against Perdue, who has received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, Abrams' odds are not much better. Survey participants chose Perdue over Abrams 47% to 43%.

Abrams, who once served as the Georgia House Democratic leader and was defeated by Kemp in the 2018 Georgia governor's race, announced last month that she would take another shot at clinching the governor's mansion.

Since 2018, Abrams' popularity within her own party and nationally, has reached new heights. Abrams, who has authored several books and appeared on numerous publication covers, gave the Democratic response to Trump’s State of the Union address in 2019 and was once considered to be President Biden’s running mate.

Abrams is the only Democratic candidate who has announced plans for a 2022 gubernatorial campaign. Kemp, meanwhile, faces competition from Perdue and other prominent Georgia Republicans, including former Georgia state Representative Vernon Jones.

Abrams is the founder of Fair Fight Action, which, shortly after Abrams' loss, filed a lawsuit challenging Georgia election laws in 2019. Since her loss, Abrams has made voting rights a centerpiece of her platform. During a recent appearance on MSNBC, Abrams defended her position that she did not challenge the election results.

Earlier this month, Abrams skipped Biden's voting rights speech in Georgia due to what she said was a scheduling conflict. Asked whether he was "insulted" by Abrams missing the event, Biden said: "I'm insulted you asked the question. I spoke to Stacey this morning. We have a great relationship. We got our scheduling mixed up. I talked to her at length this morning. We're all on the same page, and everything's fine."

