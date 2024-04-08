'The View' producer expects Biden to appear on show in 2024, but Trump no longer invited

The executive producer for "The View" revealed in a new interview he expects President Biden to appear on the show at some point this year, but added former President Trump would likely not be getting an invitation.

Asked by Deadline if he would consider having Trump or any of his surrogates on the show, producer for "The View" Brian Teta said they had previously invited the former president to the show in 2016 and in 2020, but the show had since "stopped asking."

"Again, it’s case by case. We’ll see who the VP is, when they’re announcing. We’ve invited Trump to join us at the table for both 2016 and 2020 elections, and he declined, and at a certain point, we stopped asking. So I don’t anticipate that changing. I think he’s pretty familiar with how the co-hosts feel about him and doesn’t see himself coming here," Teta said.

He added that they would not put someone on the show that would "spread misinformation." The co-hosts were highly critical of NBC's initial hiring of former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, who was ousted as an analyst after a liberal outcry.

Some of the liberal co-hosts have come out against giving Trump any sort of platform after some networks have sat down for interviews or hosted town halls with him.

Teta was also asked about a potential interview with Biden and said he expected he would join the co-hosts at some point. He would likely get a cozy reception, as the show's hosts are uniformly critical of Trump, including his former aide Alyssa Farah Griffin.

"I expect he will. We were the first stop after he announced his 2020 run. We had the first interview with him after that. He made history as the first sitting vice president to do a daytime talk show here. So yes, I think he will be on. We’re in contact with the White House. We don’t have anything to announce yet. But my hope and really my expectation is that he’ll be here during the election," Teta told Deadline.

Vice President Kamala Harris joined the co-hosts for an interview in January.

Teta also said independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might be considered as a guest for the show and added, "nothing is off the table."

Co-host Joy Behar recently criticized RFK Jr. during the show and said he was a major threat to Biden's re-election campaign.

"First of all, he’s a threat, I think more to Biden, just because of his name. That people out there, they’re not really looking into things. I think they think, 'oh Kennedy, Democrat, yeah I'll vote for him.' Meanwhile, he is a conspiracy theorist, anti-science. His whole family is voting for Biden and this type of dangerous rhetoric that Biden is a bigger threat to democracy than the man who wanted to throw over the government, overthrow the government," Behar continued.

Deadline asked the producer of the ABC daytime talk show how they might approach an interview with an "election denier."

"I would think we would correct and fact-check in real time, if we had those situations. And we’ve done that before, when we’ve needed to make corrections," Teta said. "Our hosts are all very knowledgeable and read up. Even though we’re an opinion show, we’re governed by news standards, so we would call out anything like that in real time. It’s a challenge on a live show, certainly, but our hosts are up for it."