"The View" co-host Joy Behar unleashed during the show on Thursday over a "lack of checks and balances" in the government and angrily claimed, "the system is rigged!"

The co-hosts were criticizing Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after he announced he would be stepping down as GOP Senate leader. In the first segment, the co-hosts discussed the Supreme Court's decision to review whether former President Trump has immunity from prosecution in the Special Counsel's federal election interference case.

"What we’re talking about all morning here is the lack of checks and balances that we have relied on in this country since Thomas Jefferson was around and George Washington. We don’t have that anymore. We have people who have their own agenda, who are not interested in preserving the democracy that we have enjoyed all this time. It’s no checks and balances anymore. This is not what it’s supposed to be like," Behar said.

"People have to pay attention to this," Behar continued as she told viewers to go out to vote. Co-host Sunny Hostin said only if they let you and "they don't gerrymander."

Behar brought up Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and said they were "gerrymandered," adding, "that's why they keep their jobs, the system is rigged!"

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said the system "can be rigged, may be rigged," but added, "you can fight it."

"And, listen, this is a country. We go up, we go down, we go sideways. When I was talking earlier about the makeup of what the Supreme Court used to be and what the makeup of Congress and the Senate used to be, you know, we are slip-sliding into these things again, into some of these things which are not good for us as just Americans. It’s just not good for us as Americans. If we are not paying attention to what’s going on. And this is, never before have we been on this kind of precipice with everyone. It used to be just us. And then just women and then just folks. Now it’s all of us. It’s everybody," she added.

Hostin said earlier in the segment that McConnell was "singularly responsible for the composition of the Supreme Court."

"I think most people understand that in a game of unfair political gamesmanship, whatever you want to call it, he denied President Obama the right to seat Merrick Garland. He stole a Supreme Court seat," she said. "When you look at the state of this country and women’s reproductive health rights and the way immigrants and undocumented people are being treated, just all the things, I don’t know that he should be proud of his legacy. And I think it was time for him to go."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said she hoped McConnell wouldn't go on to endorse Trump.

"History will not be kind to Mitch McConnell," Behar added. During a recent Fox News town hall, Trump teased that he might not be able to work with McConnell, and claimed "he'll probably end up endorsing me.

"One of life’s most underappreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter," McConnell announced on Wednesday. "So I stand before you today... to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate."

McConnell, who turned 82 last week, intends to complete his current term in office that ends in 2027. He has served as the GOP leader in the chamber since 2007.