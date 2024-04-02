Joy Behar sounds off on RFK Jr., says he's a 'dangerous' threat to President Biden

"The View" co-host Joy Behar sounded off on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday, arguing he is "very dangerous," and a "threat" to President Biden's re-election chances.

Behar said RFK Jr. was "very dangerous," and the show played a clip from his interview with CNN's Erin Burnett on Monday. Kennedy argued President Biden was more of a threat to democracy than former President Trump.

"First of all, he’s a threat, I think more to Biden, just because of his name. That people out there, they’re not really looking into things. I think they think, 'oh Kennedy, Democrat, yeah I'll vote for him.' Meanwhile, he is a conspiracy theorist, anti-science. His whole family is voting for Biden and this type of dangerous rhetoric that Biden is a bigger threat to democracy than the man who wanted to throw over the government, overthrow the government," Behar continued.

Co-host Sara Haines said Kennedy was "wrong in what he was saying," and said Kennedy should be mad at Instagram, not Biden.

"He's also wrong in what he’s saying. So he's talking about the First Amendment, it being the most important one, and that someone's squashing speech on social media, but President Biden is not responsible for private social media companies. The First Amendment is for the government, it does not apply, necessarily, to private companies who decide to ban you," she said.

Haines said Kennedy had been repeating debunked studies and theories on social media platforms, and argued he continues to lie about it.

Behar chimed in again and said RFK Jr. is a "liar."

"I can make the argument that President Biden is much worse," Kennedy said during the CNN interview on Monday, Fox News Digital previously reported. "And the reason for that is President Biden is the first candidate in history, the first president in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech or censor his opponent."

Behar sounded the alarm on RFK Jr. in March and suggested he would destroy the election and spoil it for Biden.

"Someone has to ask him why are you doing this? Why do you want to destroy the election and hand it to Trump if possible?" Behar scolded.

"He’s a Kennedy. His forefathers are rolling over in their graves. His own family is telling him — we already have one clown in the race. Do we need two of them?" she added.

Haines pushed back by arguing she didn't think Kennedy was purposefully trying to "ruin the election," but was trying to appeal to voters like herself who think there should be room for a third-party candidate in the future.

"I just don't think it's this election," she added.

Behar insisted that Kenndy's candidacy would destroy the country if it helped former President Trump get re-elected.

"Well, I think many times delusion has destroyed a country and that’s what we’re dealing with here with this. The polls are too close," she feared.

