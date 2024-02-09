'The View' co-hosts explode over Biden report: 'A binary choice between good and evil!'

"The View" co-hosts vehemently disagreed on whether President Biden was mentally fit for office on Friday, following his explosive press conference with reporters on Thursday responding to Special Counsel Robert Hur's damning report.

Biden lashed out at reporters questioning his mental acuity following a defiant address to the nation about the report, which called Biden a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." Shortly after insisting that his memory was "fine," Biden proceeded to refer to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the "president of Mexico."

Several media outlets rated the conference a "disaster" for the president politically. However, "The View" co-hosts were divided on the issue. Co-hosts Joy Behar and Ana Navarro forcefully defended Biden while Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin were troubled by the president's performance.

"I think it's significant," Hostin remarked. She recounted the incidents detailing Biden's forgetfulness from the special report before saying the presser would fuel speculation about his mental acuity.

BIDEN BLISTERED BY MAINSTREAM MEDIA AFTER 'DISASTER' PRESS CONFERENCE: 'ELDERLY, IRRITABLE MAN'

However, Behar disagreed. "He answered those questions quite clearly, as far as I can tell," she said, claiming Biden's still "got it."

Farah Griffin said the damning report and presser "did not inspire confidence."

"This is not even the Joe Biden of four years ago. This is not Barack Obama. And I think Democrats have to wake up to the fact that especially young people are watching and they’re seeing one of the weakest presidents of my lifetime," she argued.

Comparing Biden to Donald Trump, she called it "a shame these are the only two options for Americans."

Navarro downplayed Biden's apparent memory lapses, saying, "We all make gaffes."

"The difference is that he is under this level of scrutiny that whenever he makes a gaffe like this it becomes national news," she continued.

"You get panicky over Joe Biden making a gaffe, but Republicans don't care. They don't care that Donald Trump says stupid things every single day!" Navarro complained.

Behar summed up the difference between the two candidates being a "fascist government versus some memory lapses."

After Farah Griffin worried Democrats were risking losing the election to Trump by keeping Biden as the nominee, Navarro called the election a choice between "evil and good."

"I don't know how many times I have to say this," she said. "This is a binary choice. Between evil and good. Between moral and immoral. Between an effective president an ineffective president. Between a — fine man and an egotistical narcissist!"

"Like the Super Bowl, where one wins or the other," she continued.

