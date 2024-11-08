'The View' melts down over Trump's resounding election victory: 'Profoundly disturbed'

ABC's "The View" has been having a difficult time grappling with President-elect Trump's victory in the days following the presidential election.

At least four of the co-hosts walked onto Wednesday's show wearing black as if they were attending a funeral. And after some expressed their respect for the democratic process, it didn't take long for anger to be unleashed.

"I'm profoundly disturbed," co-host Sunny Hostin said. "I think if you look at the New York Times this morning, the headline was ‘America makes a perilous choice.' I think that in 2016, we didn't know what we would get from a Trump administration, but we know now. And we know now that he will have almost unfettered power."

"I'm profoundly disturbed that the 14th Amendment of the Constitution did not prevent someone who participated in an insurrection from becoming President of the United States," Hostin later went on. "I'm surprised at the results, but I'm not surprised as a woman of color, I was so hopeful that a mixed race woman married to a Jewish guy could be elected president of this country, and I think that it had nothing to do with policy. I think this was a referendum of cultural resentment in this country."

Hostin also said she was worried about "mass deportations and internment camps."

"I'm still not gonna say his name," Whoopi Goldberg said, maintaining her vow not to utter Trump's name on the program.

On Thursday, Joy Behar complained about how not only has Trump won the White House but Republicans are poised to hold onto the House and take over the Senate and conservatives maintain a majority on the Supreme Court.

"It's pathetic," a downtrodden Behar said. "There are no checks and balances. A completely intelligent, qualified woman lost to a guy who was simulating sex with a microphone. I mean, come on, America."

Hostin clashed with co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who argued that Democrats "missed the moment" and misread what the electorate wanted.

"Do you think Republicans missed the moment? What about a post-mortem on the Republican Party, the Trump Party right now?" Hostin asked.

"But they just swept though," Griffin responded.

"They won but they're morally bankrupt," Hostin shot back.

After Griffin highlighted a Texas district that was 97% Latino that was overwhelming won by Trump, Hostin blamed it on "misogyny" and "sexism," not the border crisis.

Goldberg appeared to parrot Vice President Kamala Harris' suggestion that high prices are not due to inflation fueled by Biden-Harris policies but rather price gouging from grocery stores.

"Your pocketbook is bad, not because the Bidens did anything. Not because the economy is bad. Your grocery bills are what they are because the folks that own the groceries are pigs," Goldberg insisted.

Those comments reportedly sparked outrage among grocers.

Things got even uglier on Friday when Hostin went on a diatribe about the country.

"I think the more relevant question actually is what is wrong with America?" Hostin said. "I think what is wrong with our country that the Republican Party would choose as a candidate and support a candidate who is an insurrectionist, who is an election denier, someone who is twice impeached, 34 time convicted felon, someone who has been accused of alleged sexual misconduct by 26 women, found liable for sexual abuse. What is wrong with this country that they would choose a message of divisiveness, of xenophobia, of racism, of misogyny over a message of inclusiveness, a message for the people, by the people of the people."

Sara Haines chimed in, insisting there was a "condescending" tone that came from Democrats that ultimately alienated voters.

"That message of joy and inclusiveness?" Hostin sniped at Haines.

"No," Haines responded. "The message of not being educated, being dumb and what's wrong with America."

"The bigger question should be yes Sunny, why did they vote for him?" Haines told her bitter co-host.

"Yes, so [Republicans] need to be introspective," Hostin responded.

"No! We need to be introspective!" Haines shouted back. "If we voted for Kamala Harris, we need to say what didn't resonate with the voters. Do you know what didn't resonate with the voters? When they were saying we don't feel safe and the left focus on defund the police and bail reform."

"My point is they screamed and screamed and screamed. They didn't vote for him because he's a racist or a misogynist. They voted because they needed help in their everyday lives," Haines later added.

Behar jokingly suggested Trump voters would admit to being "racists" and "misogynists" in the exit polls.

"Do you really think 74 million people are racist?!" Griffin fired back.

Ana Navarro appeared to shame women and minority voters for backing Trump.

"Black people voted for somebody they know is a racist," Navarro said. "Latinos voted for somebody they know is going to deport their abuela. Puerto Ricans voted for somebody they know treats them like trash… White women voted for somebody they know took away their reproductive rights. So all of those things are hard for people like me to understand."

The over-the-top hostility particularly coming from Hostin may stem from the consequential exchange she had with Vice President Kamala Harris last month when she appeared on "The View."

Kamala Harris admits there's 'not a thing' she'd do differently than Biden on 'The View:'

Hostin lobbed a softball question to the Democratic nominee, asking, "Would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?"

"There is not a thing that comes to mind in terms of — and I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact," Harris responded.

That response immediately exploded on social media and was seized on by the Trump campaign, making the case that Harris wasn't the candidate of change and would only continue President Biden's policies. The Hostin-Harris exchange was featured in countless political ads, likely swaying thousands of undecided voters across the country.

Dana Walden, a senior Disney executive whose portfolio includes ABC News, which "The View"'s production company falls under, is one of Harris' "extraordinary friends," according to a report in the New York Times. Walden and Harris have known each other since 1994, while their husbands, Matt Walden and Doug Emhoff, have known each other since the 1980s.