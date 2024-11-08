Sparks fly as 'The View' hosts clash over reasons for brutal Harris defeat: 'What is wrong with America?'

The co-hosts of ABC’s "The View" sparred in an intense debate on Friday over why Vice President Kamala Harris lost to President-elect Donald Trump this week.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin blamed the Democratic Party for not messaging to working and middle-class voters well enough, while co-host Sunny Hostin nuked that notion entirely, choosing to blame Americans for embracing bigotry.

"I think the more relevant question actually is what is wrong with America?" Hostin said, in the wake of Trump winning the Electoral College vote and likely the popular vote.

Before Hostin began a lengthy bashing of voters who chose Trump, Griffin blamed the Democratic Party for not understanding that the crucial swing voter this cycle was the person worried about not being able to survive in the current economy.

"And the reality is this – we all sat around kind of wondering, who is the swing voter that will decide this election? And a lot of folks thought it was women and abortion. No, it turns out it was people in the suburbs who are like, ‘I can’t stand Donald Trump’s personality, I don’t like how he talks, but my life was better economically when he was president,'" Griffin said.

Griffin continued, noting that Trump made serious gains among young people and suburban women, who mostly vote Democratic, because they were worried about their finances as well.

"There’s so much room for self-reflection from the Democrats and I hope they have it. Every time Joe Biden bragged about the economy, another vote of someone struggling went to Donald Trump," she concluded.

Hostin rejected Griffin’s point and then aired out a laundry list of Trump’s alleged sins to show how unhinged she believes the Americans who voted for him are.

"I think – what is wrong with our country that the Republican Party would choose as a candidate and support a candidate who is an insurrectionist, election denier, who is someone who is twice impeached, 34-time convicted felon, someone who has been accused of alleged sexual misconduct by 26 women, found liable for sexual abuse."

She continued, "What is wrong with this country that they would choose a message of divisiveness, of xenophobia, of racism, of misogyny, over a message of inclusiveness, a message for the people, by the people, of the people?"

Griffin chimed in, stating Trump "won the popular vote," to which Hostin repeated her question, "Well then what’s wrong with America?"

Elsewhere in the discussion, co-host Sara Haines accused Hostin’s message of being "condescending."

"The way that the left speaks to its voters – it really is," Haines said, as Hostin interrupted, "You mean the message of joy and inclusiveness?"

Haines shot back, "No, the message of not being educated, being dumb, and ‘What’s wrong with America?’"

Hostin tripled down, "What is wrong with America?"

Haines explained, "I don’t blame Joe Biden. I don’t blame Kamala Harris. Go back as far as you want. I blame a messaging within the Democratic Party." Hostin cut in, "You don’t blame the Republican Party at all?"

"I obviously have a problem with the – anyone has a problem with Donald Trump. The bigger question should be, ‘Yes, Sunny, why did they vote for him?"

Hostin jabbed, "Yes, so they need to be introspective." Haines parried, declaring, "No. We need to be introspective. If we voted for Kamala Harris, we need to say, ‘What didn’t resonate with the voters?’"

All the show's hosts expressed open support for Harris during the campaign. On the day after the election, more than half of them wore black in mourning over her defeat.