Meghan McCain rips 'The View' for liberal bias as co-host lashes out at voters over Trump victory

Former "The View" co-host Meghan McCain accused ABC News of "malfeasance" for not having any conservative women who voted for President-elect Donald Trump on the political talk show the morning after his historic win.

"It is actual malfeasance on the part of ABC News that there isn't one single conservative woman on The View this morning who voted for Trump or simply isn't repulsed by his supporters to explain to America why he is still so popular," she posted to X on Wednesday.

ABC News did not respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

McCain was the lone conservative voice during her four-year stint on the political talk show, from 2017-2021. Her criticism came the day after former Trump aide and "View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who occupies the show's token conservative chair, announced to the audience that she voted for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The hosts had varying reactions to Trump's win on Wednesday's show, pivoting between defending Harris as having done the best she could and vowing to protest the Trump presidency.

Despite worrying last week that Trump would send in the National Guard to shoot college student protesters, anti-Trump co-host Joy Behar gave a measured response to his win on Wednesday, affirming that the "people spoke" and though she "vehemently disagreed" with America’s decision, we still live in a "democracy."

Co-host Sunny Hostin, who previously predicted Harris would win the election in a "blowout," said she was "profoundly disturbed" by the results, saying Trump was a threat to Americans' civil rights, health and the economy, and would even put some people in "internment camps."

Hostin also suggested racism and sexism were a factor in Harris' defeat, and she also claimed the vice president ran a "flawless" campaign.

"I’m surprised at the result, but I’m not surprised. As a woman of color, I was so hopeful that a mixed-race woman married to a Jewish guy could be elected president of this country. I think it had nothing to do with policy. I think this was a referendum of cultural resentment in this country," she said.

Ana Navarro, a Democratic Party supporter who nevertheless maintains her Republican label, also lamented that the country didn't elect the first Black Asian female president while she pledged to keep fighting against Trump.

"History slipped through our fingers again," she said. "I worked hard as hell for Donald Trump not to be president. But today, unlike Donald Trump and his followers, I acknowledge that he won. I hope for the best for our country. I make a commitment to our LGBTQ+, to our immigrants, to our elderly, to our young girls, to our women, we will not stop fighting. We can be sad today. Today we can be sad. Tomorrow we stand up and continue… to speak up and denounce abuses of power."

Whoopi Goldberg, who avoids saying Trump's name on the air, praised Harris for her performance in the abbreviated campaign.

"Think about this: She did this in two months!" Goldberg said. "Everybody can always say, ‘Oh, she should have done this’ … She was everywhere, she talked to everybody. And people didn’t come out. I don’t know why. It doesn’t even matter. He’s now the president. I’m still not going to say his name."

Griffin was the only co-host who attempted to do what McCain was calling for, pleading for the left to "take a moment to listen" to the people who voted for Trump.

"What’s important is this: tens of millions of Americans, friends, neighbors, family members voted for Donald Trump. We disagree with him, I know we all do at this table, but they’re good, decent people who are patriots and love this country," she said. "I can’t speak to what drove them to the conclusion of being with him. But I think it’s a moment for us to listen to each other, hear each other, express what our concerns are. I've spent the last four years doing that, and also listen to people that are with him."

"This is a country that there’s truly more that unites us than divides us," she continued. "I know it doesn’t feel like that for many people in this moment. But we need to bring down the temperature, the name-calling, the demonizing … If they want to do it, they can do it. But I think it’s a moment to listen to the voters."

"We forget about rural America. I think the working class feels left behind. They feel like the powerful, the elite only care about them and their power. He spoke to them. We may not have liked his words, but they turned out for him," she added.