'The View' host Sunny Hostin claims GOP is 'using' Herschel Walker: 'Woefully under-qualified'

"The View" host Sunny Hostin claimed Thursday that the Republican Party was "using" Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker and that he was "woefully under-qualified."

"I think the sad thing about this is, you know, Herschel Walker is woefully under-qualified for this job and the only reason he was chosen and also supported by Trump is because Raphael Warnock, the senator in Georgia, is Black. And they wanted someone who was Black to confront him," Hostin said.

She said that it was "sad" that the GOP is "using Herschel Walker" and that he's "letting himself be used."

"I think, willingly," co-host Whoopi Goldberg added.

Co-host Sara Haines said Walker is a "flawed character," referring to allegations from multiple women that he encouraged them to have abortions.

"The thing that blows my mind is all you would have to say if you were Herschel Walker is, this happened and this was the best decision for us at the time. I am a changed man. I’ve gone to church. I have been saved by the lord," she said.

Hostin recently said Walker performed well against Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-GA., in their only debate earlier this month.

"He did so much better than I thought he did that I thought he gained votes and I’m not talking about Warnock. I’m talking about Walker," she said, adding that he "over-performed" and Warncok "under-performed."

While discussing the debate between Walker and Warnock earlier in October, co-host Joy Behar joked that Walker might have suffered from a stroke like Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman.

"I just wanted to add on the Fetterman conversation, what makes the Republicans think that Herschel Walker is coherent, and he hasn’t had a stroke?" Behar asked as the audience laughed.

Hostin agreed and said it was a "valid point."

During a July episode of "The View," Hostin suggested Walker had been hit too many times while playing football because of how he reacted to climate change legislation.

"[I]'m just very afraid that people even voted for him in the first place to become the Republican candidate and I mean I'm not a doctor or anything, but maybe too many hits while playing football or something like that, you know," she said.