Herschel Walker facing new abortion allegations: 'He took advantage of my love for him'

High-powered attorney Gloria Allred held a press conference Wednesday introducing an unnamed woman who alleged that Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, took her to an abortion clinic after she became pregnant with his child.

The woman, who was referred to as "Jane Doe" as she spoke to reporters via Zoom, is the second person to come forward with abortion allegations against Walker, a staunch anti-abortion candidate. Walker was recently accused by a former girlfriend of encouraging and paying for her abortion in 2009. He’s called those allegations a "flat-out lie" and said he would sue.

Allred said Walker and "Jane Doe" met in the 1980s when he was playing for the Dallas Cowboys. She said the couple had a "romantic and intimate relationship" that lasted six years despite Walker being married during that time.

Allred said she had evidence of their supposed relationship, including hotel receipts, photographs, letters and a recording of a voicemail, and she alleged that Walker told "Jane Doe" he would divorce his wife to be with her.

Allred said "Jane Doe" became pregnant in April 1993 despite being on birth control during her alleged relationship with Walker. Allred claimed that Walker gave the woman cash to go to an abortion clinic in Dallas.

Walker pressured her to go through with it and drove her to the clinic the following day when he supposedly waited "for hours" in the parking lot, Allred said. She alleged that Walker distanced himself from the woman after the abortion, and she fled Dallas "traumatized."

The woman behind the allegations spoke to reporters via Zoom, saying she chose not to reveal her identity for fear of reprisal. She denied being politically motivated, saying she was an independent and voted for Donald Trump in both elections.

"Herschel Walker is a hypocrite, and he is not fit to be a U.S. senator," she said. "We don't need people in the U.S. Senate who profess one thing and do another."

She said she was "naive" and accused Walker of taking advantage of her.

"I spent years of my life devoted solely to Herschel and gave up other opportunities to be with him," she said. "He took advantage of my love for him, and he made false promises to me, always giving me the impression that he was on the cusp of leaving his wife but never following through."

At a press conference later Wednesday, Walker said he was "done with this foolishness" when responding to the latest allegations.

"I've already told you this is a lie, and I'm not going to entertain this or continue to carry the lie along," Walker said. "And I also want to let you know I didn't kill JFK."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Walker's campaign for further comment.

As a candidate for U.S. senator, Walker has characterized abortion as "a woman killing her baby" and has played up his opposition to the procedure in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Later Wednesday, Walker's opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., released a statement attacking him in response to the latest allegations.

"We know Herschel Walker has a problem with the truth, a problem answering questions, and a problem taking responsibility for his actions," Warnock's deputy campaign manager Rachel Petri said in a statement. "Today's report is just the latest example of a troubling pattern we have seen play out again and again. Herschel Walker shouldn't be representing Georgians in the U.S. Senate."