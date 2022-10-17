'The View' host Sunny Hostin admits Walker 'over-performed' and Warnock 'under-performed' in Senate debate

"The View" host Sunny Hostin admitted Monday that Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker did better than she expected in the debate and said he likely "gained votes."

"He did so much better than I thought he did that I thought he gained votes and I’m not talking about Warnock. I’m talking about Walker. I mean, my father said, ‘maybe he doesn’t have CTE.' That was one of the first things that my father thought in listening to the way he was able to discuss issues," Hostin said.

Whoopi Goldberg pushed back and said it was a little "stuttery" for her as Hostin said she believed Warnock "under-performed" and Walker "over-performed."

Co-host Sara Haines said she believed there were higher expectations with Warnock and that he was "up against the higher standard."

"I think coming in the coverage of Herschel Walker has been revealing, how many times he’s lied about things that can immediately be proven wrong and false, and he just keeps going. So I think my guess would be that when you came in, you had pretty low standards for him," Haines said to Hostin.

Hostin said that she did but that it looked like Walker had been prepped well and that tying Warnock to President Biden's low approval was "smart."

"Girl, I don't know what you were drinking when you watched that debate," co-host Ana Navarro interjected, before saying she only saw clips of the debate but did not watch the entire thing.

"In the clips, he couldn't, you know he didn't have a coherent thought, he couldn't complete his sentences, and he was lying again," Navarro said.

Journalists and liberal media figures admitted on Saturday that Walker performed better than they expected.

"Walker was bad but not as bad as he could have been; Warnock should have hit back way, way harder and was far too defensive throughout; the moderators were abysmal," MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan tweeted.

Friday's debate between Walker and Warnock will be the only Georgia Senate debate between the two contenders ahead of the midterm elections. Warnock debated libertarian candidate Chase Oliver on Sunday after Walker declined to debate him.

"I think it’s important to point out that my opponent Herschel Walker is not here, and I think that half of being a senator is showing up," Warnock said at the beginning of Sunday's debate. "That’s half of life. And I have shown up for the people of Georgia time and time again."