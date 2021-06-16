Biden continues to criticize press, tells reporters they need a ‘negative view of life’ to succeed

President Biden again criticized a reporter for asking a difficult question on Wednesday in Geneva when he declared members of the press need a "negative view of life" to be good at their jobs, while complaining he doesn't receive "positive" questions.

Biden approached a group of reporters before boarding Air Force Once to apologize for scolding CNN’s Kaitlan Collins earlier in the day but quickly continued his criticism of the press. A reporter echoed Collin’s original question and asked if there was any evidence Russian President Vladimir Putin would change his ways after their summit this week.

"Look, to be a good reporter, you’ve got to be negative. You’ve got to have a negative view of life, it seems to me," Biden told reporters. "You never ask a positive question."

BIDEN SNAPS AT REPORTER OVER PUTIN QUESTION: 'YOU'RE IN THE WRONG BUSINESS'

Biden, who has been asked softball questions about ice cream and even praised by reporters in their queries, offered a lengthy explanation about why he won't negotiate through the media.

"We will see whether or not it happens … the thing that always amazes me about the questions, and I apologized for having been short on this before, if you were in my position would you say, ‘Well, I don’t think anything is going to happen,’" Biden said. "You guarantee nothing happens."

Biden listed a variety of times that the press has been tough on him.

"I’m going to drive you all crazy because I know you want me to always put a negative thrust on things, particularly in public and negotiate in public," Biden said. "I don’t see any benefit, ever, to begin a negotiation … I mean, you’re the brightest people in the country … but it makes no sense for me to negotiate with you. It makes no sense for me to tell you what I’m about to do."

Earlier in the day, Biden lost his cool when Collins asked why he was "confident" Putin would change his previously malign behavior.

Biden whirled around at the CNN scribe and said, "I'm not confident he'll change his behavior. What in the hell, what do you do all the time?"

As Collins tried to speak, Biden stuck up a finger and continued, "When did I say I was confident? Let's get this straight. I said what will change their behavior is if the rest of the world reacts to them and diminishes their standing in the world. I'm not confident of anything. I'm just stating a fact."

Biden apologized for his tone with Collins afterward, saying before boarding Air Force One he shouldn't have been a "wise guy."

Fox News’ David Rutz contributed to this report.