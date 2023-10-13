The View' co-host Sunny Hostin accuses Israel of committing war crimes, compares Hamas to Proud Boys

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin accused Israel on Friday of committing war crimes as it lays siege to the Gaza Strip following the Hamas terror attack that slaughtered Israeli civilians, including children and infants.

She also referred to Hamas as being "designated a terror organization" in the same way that the Proud Boys are designated a terror organization in the U.S.

Hostin’s words came less than a week after the deadly Hamas attack that killed more than 1,200 innocent civilians in Israel, including 27 Americans. 150 more people were kidnapped by Hamas militants and taken to be held hostage in Gaza.

Out of the entire View panel, Hostin appeared to be the one showing the most sympathy for Palestinians in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel.

Where co-host Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro agreed that Hamas should face serious consequences for what it perpetrated on the Israeli people, Hostin seemed to imply that extremist group's terror designation was dubious and claimed that Israel may be committing war crimes in its military response to Saturday’s massacre.

After Behar declared that "You cannot negotiate with people who want to kill you, so that’s what’s going on now," Hostin responded, "I look at this from a legal perspective and I think that we all know that Hamas has been designated a terror organization just like many other terror organizations have this designation, like the Proud Boys here in the United States."

The co-host then warned about Israel violating international law with its response to the Hamas attack. She said, "But I do think that what we need to remember is that there is an international human rights body of law, and when you look at that law, part of it is retaliation against innocent civilians collectively is also terror and is also a war crime."

Since the Saturday attack, Israel has declared war on Hamas and has sent Israeli military forces into the Gaza Strip to conduct localized raids against enemy militants there.

Using the example of Russia’s attacks against Ukraine, which involved cutting off resources to Ukraine’s innocent population, she implied that Israel’s treatment of Palestinians after the attack constitute war crimes.

"And the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said just last year, when we were all talking about Ukraine, she said Russia’s attacks against civilian infrastructure, especially electricity, are war crimes. Cutting off men, women, children of water, electricity and heating with winter coming, these are acts of pure terror and we have to call it as such."

Hostin then accused Israel of blocking innocent Palestinians’ way out of Gaza, saying, "Israel actually bombed the only exit out of Palestine to Egypt. What they’re trying – and Egypt cut off the second one."

After some brief cross chatter, Hostin concluded, "Egypt is afraid in many respects and doesn’t want to get involved in this conflict. I think many people don’t want to get involved in this conflict. But we can’t lose our humanity. We must get involved in this conflict."

