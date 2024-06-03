'The View' co-host explodes on Marco Rubio over Trump trial comparison to Cuba: 'How dare you!'

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro unleashed on Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Monday after he compared Donald Trump's guilty verdict to the trials that took place in Cuba after Fidel Castro took over the country.

"How dare you, Marco, how dare you? Fifty-six hundred Cubans, at least, were shot in front of firing squads. Another 1,200 were shot and died because of extrajudicial hearings. How dare you use their name in vain so that you can suck up to this man," Navarro said, sounding enraged. "I know you want to be his vice president."

Rubio told Fox News' Sean Hannity during a recent interview that the Trump trial was "a quintessential show trial," and said that while the ones in communist Cuba "led to executions," the former president's trial was an effort to influence an election.

"Don’t you dare use the name of these people who died protecting freedom and compare our U.S. judicial system to what happens in Cuba, what happens in Nicaragua, what happens in Venezuela," Navarro said.

Fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg said she's heard from Cubans all her life who say they never want to see communism happen in the U.S.

"How can they not recognize when the man says, ‘I’m going to be this guy.’ What’s – what are we missing?" Goldberg said.

Alyssa Farah Griffin said she wanted to offer "a little bit of hope" during the discussion and argued that a criminal conviction wouldn't help Trump in the general election.

"A Morning Consult poll found that 49% of Independents and 15% of Republicans said Trump should end his campaign because of the criminal conviction. Not just saying they’re not supporting him. He should be out. He’s ineligible. And this models what we saw in Republican primaries where about 15% to 20% of Republicans cast protest votes against him. There is this kind of silent minority within the GOP that says they don’t want anything to do with him," Griffin said.

Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records on Thursday.

He told Fox News after the verdict that his "revenge" would be his "success."

"These are bad people. These people are sick, and they do things that are so destructive … if it weren't me, they'd be going after somebody else, and I know a lot of the competition. They wouldn't do so well," Trump continued.

Trump said the Republican Party had "stuck together in this."

"They see it's a weaponization of the Justice Department of the FBI and that's all coming out of Washington," he continued.