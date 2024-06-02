Trump speaks to Fox News after his guilty conviction: ‘These are bad people’

Former President Trump criticized the guilty verdict he was handed in the New York criminal case against him on Sunday during an interview with "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"It's weaponization, and it's a very dangerous thing. We've never had that in this country," he said during the exclusive interview.

A Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records on Thursday.

"People get it. It's a scam," he said, speaking of the trial. "And the Republican Party… they've stuck together in this. They see it's a weaponization of the Justice Department of the FBI and that's all coming out of Washington."

The interview—which was led by co-hosts Pete Hegseth, Will Cain, and Rachel Campos-Duffy, aired in pieces throughout the show on Sunday—called on the GOP frontrunnner to weigh the political landscape following the conviction.



One Daily Mail poll, for instance, gave Trump a six-point bump in approval in the immediate aftermath.