Trump speaks to Fox News after his guilty conviction: ‘These are bad people’

Trump told 'Fox & Friends Weekend' in an exclusive TV interview the moment he knew 'even Mother Teresa' couldn't win

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck , Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
Trump: I am the ‘opposite’ of a threat to democracy Video

Trump: I am the ‘opposite’ of a threat to democracy

Former president Donald Trump speaks out about his guilty verdict in an exclusive interview with the ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-hosts.

Former President Trump criticized the guilty verdict he was handed in the New York criminal case against him on Sunday during an interview with "Fox & Friends Weekend." 

"It's weaponization, and it's a very dangerous thing. We've never had that in this country," he said during the exclusive interview. 

A Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records on Thursday. 

"People get it. It's a scam," he said, speaking of the trial. "And the Republican Party… they've stuck together in this. They see it's a weaponization of the Justice Department of the FBI and that's all coming out of Washington."

HOW TRUMP GUILTY VERDICTS MAY IMPACT THE 2024 REMATCH WITH BIDEN

The interview—which was led by co-hosts Pete Hegseth, Will Cain, and Rachel Campos-Duffy, aired in pieces throughout the show on Sunday—called on the GOP frontrunnner to weigh the political landscape following the conviction. 

One Daily Mail poll, for instance, gave Trump a six-point bump in approval in the immediate aftermath.

