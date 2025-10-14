Expand / Collapse search
'The View' co-host doesn't keep promise to wear MAGA hat if Trump got Israeli hostages home

'If he gets the Israeli hostages out, I promise I will wear a MAGA hat for one day on the show and say, ‘Thank you for doing it,' she said in December

By David Rutz , Hanna Panreck Fox News
The View co-host vows 'I promise I will wear a MAGA hat' if Trump gets Hamas to release the hostages Video

The View co-host vows 'I promise I will wear a MAGA hat' if Trump gets Hamas to release the hostages

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin promised she would wear a MAGA hat to praise Trump with due credit for one day on the show if he is able to get Hamas to release the prisoners they abducted during October 7 terror attacks.

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin has not honored a promise she made last year to wear a pro-Trump MAGA hat on the show if he got the Israeli hostages home.

On the show, the former Trump aide — who is now a staunch critic of the president and voted against him in 2024 — told her co-hosts last December that she would don the hat for an entire show if he did something praiseworthy like bring home the hostages.

"My point when I say I’m not going to be apocalyptic, it’s not changing a tune. It’s not making every single thing a five-alarm fire. If he does good, if he gets the Israeli hostages out, I promise I will wear a MAGA hat for one day on the show and say, ‘Thank you for doing it,’" Griffin said.

"Please don’t do that," one of her co-hosts could be heard saying, sounding annoyed.

Alyssa Farah Griffin on 'The View'

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin appears on the show on Oct. 13, 2025.  (ABC/TheView)

"She’ll knock it off my head," Griffin joked, before arguing, "You have to be able to cheer for wins when they happen, and call out relentlessly the wrongdoing."

However, Griffin did not appear wearing the hat on Monday or Tuesday’s episodes.

Hamas released the remaining living Israeli hostages on Monday, as Israel freed the Palestinian prisoners as part of the deal. 

Griffin credited Trump for his role in securing the peace deal between Israel and Hamas during Monday's episode of "The View." 

'The View' co-hosts laud Trump administration's historic peace deal Video

The co-host said there were no Jews around the world who didn't feel the impact of Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists went on a horrific rampage, killing more than 1,100 people and kidnapping 250 others, including young children.

"Whether you like Trump or not, I think he, I think [Special Envoy] Steve Witkoff, and I think Jared Kushner do deserve credit for this deal," Griffin said, noting the direct negotiations between the latter two and Hamas. "I used to be of the mind that we don't negotiate with terrorists, but sometimes the only way to get peace is to sit down with some of the most evil people and try to come up with what we can do to end the bloodshed. So thank God, I pray that this peace holds."

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment. 

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pose for a photo

President Donald Trump poses for a photo with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before boarding Air Force One at Ben Gurion International Airport, Oct. 13, 2025, near Tel Aviv, as Israel’s President Isaac Herzog watches. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

David Rutz is a senior editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @davidrutz.
