'The View' co-host doesn't keep promise to wear MAGA hat if Trump got Israeli hostages home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin has not honored a promise she made last year to wear a pro-Trump MAGA hat on the show if he got the Israeli hostages home.

On the show, the former Trump aide — who is now a staunch critic of the president and voted against him in 2024 — told her co-hosts last December that she would don the hat for an entire show if he did something praiseworthy like bring home the hostages.

"My point when I say I’m not going to be apocalyptic, it’s not changing a tune. It’s not making every single thing a five-alarm fire. If he does good, if he gets the Israeli hostages out, I promise I will wear a MAGA hat for one day on the show and say, ‘Thank you for doing it,’" Griffin said.

"Please don’t do that," one of her co-hosts could be heard saying, sounding annoyed.

TRUMP’S WEEK IN REVIEW: PRESIDENT SECURES HISTORIC PEACE DEAL TO BRING HOSTAGES HOME AS SHUTDOWN CONTINUES

"She’ll knock it off my head," Griffin joked, before arguing, "You have to be able to cheer for wins when they happen, and call out relentlessly the wrongdoing."

However, Griffin did not appear wearing the hat on Monday or Tuesday’s episodes.

Hamas released the remaining living Israeli hostages on Monday, as Israel freed the Palestinian prisoners as part of the deal.

Griffin credited Trump for his role in securing the peace deal between Israel and Hamas during Monday's episode of "The View."

TIME MAGAZINE HERALDS ISRAEL-HAMAS PEACE PLAN AS TRUMP'S 'TRIUMPH' ON NEW COVER

The co-host said there were no Jews around the world who didn't feel the impact of Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists went on a horrific rampage, killing more than 1,100 people and kidnapping 250 others, including young children.

"Whether you like Trump or not, I think he, I think [Special Envoy] Steve Witkoff, and I think Jared Kushner do deserve credit for this deal," Griffin said, noting the direct negotiations between the latter two and Hamas . "I used to be of the mind that we don't negotiate with terrorists, but sometimes the only way to get peace is to sit down with some of the most evil people and try to come up with what we can do to end the bloodshed. So thank God, I pray that this peace holds."

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE