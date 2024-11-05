Expand / Collapse search
'The View' co-host and former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin announces she voted for Harris

'I consider my vote on loan to her,' the co-host said of her support for Kamala Harris

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
"The View" co-host and former communications aide to Donald Trump, Alyssa Farah Griffin, announced during the show on Tuesday that she casted her vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former communications aide to former President Trump, revealed on Tuesday that she voted for Vice President Kamala Harris for president. 

"For the first time in my life I voted for a Democrat," Griffin said, as she was met with a loud applause from her fellow hosts and the audience. "I voted for Kamala Harris, I then voted down-ballot for Republicans. I consider my vote on loan to her."

Though an outspoken critic of the former president, Griffin has also said she doesn't necessarily agree with Harris' policies. Harris joined the co-hosts for an interview in early October.

"I’m a Christian, I’m an American and I'm a Republican in that order, and I need somebody who shares my values. I need someone who is a kind and decent person who will bring this country together," Griffin said. "I don't agree with a lot of her policies, we can criticize those down the road."

Alyssa Farah Griffin

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Tuesday she voted for Kamala Harris. (Screenshot/ABC/TheView)

Griffin said today was about a "brighter future," and argued the best thing for the future of the country and the Republican Party was for Trump to lose.

Co-host Joy Behar responded, "Good girl!"

Co-host Sunny Hostin, a vocal supporter of Harris, also confirmed she voted for Harris. 

Behar has pleaded with Republican guests on their show and undecided voters to vote for the vice president in this election.

Kamala Harris on October 13

GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 13: Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at the Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on the campus of East Carolina University on October 13, 2024 in Greenville, North Carolina.  (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong)

While discussing undecided voters in late October, Behar said she was having a breakdown over the outcome of the election.

"Get off the fence, all right?" Behar said. "It’s a presidential candidate with credentials versus some kind of a nutcase. That’s what you are up against. Stop with the fence already, I’m sick of it. I can’t take this anymore."

"You see I’m having a breakdown. I can’t wait for Election Day, so I can sleep at night!" she added.

