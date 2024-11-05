'The View' co-host and former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin announces she voted for Harris

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former communications aide to former President Trump, revealed on Tuesday that she voted for Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

"For the first time in my life I voted for a Democrat," Griffin said, as she was met with a loud applause from her fellow hosts and the audience. "I voted for Kamala Harris, I then voted down-ballot for Republicans. I consider my vote on loan to her."

Though an outspoken critic of the former president, Griffin has also said she doesn't necessarily agree with Harris' policies. Harris joined the co-hosts for an interview in early October.

"I’m a Christian, I’m an American and I'm a Republican in that order, and I need somebody who shares my values. I need someone who is a kind and decent person who will bring this country together," Griffin said. "I don't agree with a lot of her policies, we can criticize those down the road."

CONFIDENT WHOOPI GOLDBERG INTRODUCES KAMALA HARRIS ON ‘THE VIEW’ AS THE ‘NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES’

Griffin said today was about a "brighter future," and argued the best thing for the future of the country and the Republican Party was for Trump to lose.

Co-host Joy Behar responded, "Good girl!"

Co-host Sunny Hostin, a vocal supporter of Harris, also confirmed she voted for Harris.

Behar has pleaded with Republican guests on their show and undecided voters to vote for the vice president in this election.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

While discussing undecided voters in late October, Behar said she was having a breakdown over the outcome of the election.

"Get off the fence, all right?" Behar said. "It’s a presidential candidate with credentials versus some kind of a nutcase. That’s what you are up against. Stop with the fence already, I’m sick of it. I can’t take this anymore."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You see I’m having a breakdown. I can’t wait for Election Day, so I can sleep at night!" she added.