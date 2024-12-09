'The View' co-host promises to 'wear a MAGA hat' if Trump gets Hamas to release the hostages

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said she would wear a MAGA hat for one entire episode of the show if President-elect Donald Trump is able to get Hamas to release their hostages.

Griffin's proposal came when the women hosts were discussing Trump's appearance at the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral. After a catastrophic fire in 2019, the Notre Dame Cathedral in France hosted its first Mass on Sunday, filling the space with a crowd for the first time in nearly five years. Sunday's Mass followed the cathedral's opening ceremony, which took place on Saturday and was attended by Trump, first lady Jill Biden, Prince William and other notable figures.

Photos of Trump and the first lady appearing to cordially exchange pleasantries at the event went viral, with the incoming president using one of them to advertise his new line of fragrances.

"Here are my new Trump Perfumes & Colognes! I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. "A fragrance your enemies can't resist," reads the tagline.

The co-hosts of "The View" were divided over the messaging and Trump’s photos with the first lady, and whether relations are as cordial as they appear.

TRUMP, JILL BIDEN ATTEND NOTRE DAME REOPENING IN FRANCE WITH WORLD LEADERS

Co-host Sara Hines warned how there might be more going on behind the scenes than what a picture shows.

"There are two pictures I pulled of the same thing where you look - it’s not quite as cordial looking, there might be more going on," she said.

However, Griffin argued that this photo is something that reassures not only America and its allies, but warns its global enemies that the republic remains unified.

"It’s important that not just America’s allies are watching, but America’s adversaries are watching that moment, and the world was watching this election, waiting with bated breath to know what was going to happen and to know there is a peaceful transition of power, that despite my warnings and others about my concerns about Donald Trump - which are still very real - that America is going to move forward, and that the first lady is going to be able to be cordial to him on the world stage," the show’s co-host, who once worked for Trump, said. "Also at the outskirts of this, he met with Macron and Zelenskyy and talked about the war in Ukraine and that’s something I care deeply about, and I want Donald Trump to come around to perhaps continuing to support Ukraine standing by the U.S.’s position."

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS TO TRUMP 'DOMINATING WORLD LEADERS' WITH MACRON HANDSHAKE DURING MEETING IN FRANCE

She then underlined her point and made a proposal that got immediate backlash.

"My point when I say I’m not going to be apocalyptic, it’s not changing a tune. It’s not making every single thing a five-alarm fire. If he does good - if he gets the Israeli hostages out, I promise I will wear a MAGA hat for one day on the show and say, ‘Thank you for doing it,’" Griffin said.

"Please don’t do that," one of her co-hosts said, sounding annoyed.

"She’ll knock it off my head," Griffin joked, before arguing, "You have to be able to cheer for wins when they happen, and call out relentlessly the wrongdoing."

Griffin formerly worked for Trump during his first administration as the White House director of strategic communications before resigning in December 2020. Since joining "The View," she has been a vocal critic of Trump, often warning the danger he poses to the country.