Obituary
Published

'The View' co-creator dead at 68

Bill Geddie served as a longtime producer for the late broadcasting legend Barbara Walters

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
How legendary journalist Barbara Walters transformed television Video

How legendary journalist Barbara Walters transformed television

The 93-year-old broadcaster died on December 30, 2022. 

Bill Geddie, co-creator of ABC's long-running daytime talk show "The View" is dead at 68. 

His daughter told The Hollywood Reporter he died due to heart-related issues in his Rancho Mirage, Calif. home on Thursday. 

Geddie launched "The View" in 1997 with his longtime collaborator Barbara Walters, who passed away in December at 93. 

Bill Geddie Barbara Walters

Television personality Barbara Walters and honoree Bill Geddie pose with the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during The 39th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards broadcasted on HLN held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 23, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California.  (Michael Buckner/WireImage)

They began working together in 1988 and founded her production company BarWall. He served as the producer, writer and director of Walters' TV specials including her famous "The 10 Most Fascinating People" programs. 

Geddie was pushed out of his role as "The View" executive producer in 2014 following Walters' announced retirement. 

The View intro

"The View" co-hosts Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin. (Screenshot/ABC News)

Geddie was born in San Antonio, Texas, on July 17, 1955. He began his career polishing floors at Oklahoma City's KOCO-TV before becoming a cameraman for the station. It was there he met his wife of 44 years, who was an on-air reporter.

He then became a cameraman and editor for Cleveland's WKYC-TV followed by being a producer for "PM Magazine" in San Francisco. He then joined "Good Morning America" in New York City. 

His producing portfolio spans decades including programs for the Discovery Channel, a special for Fox News Channel and more recently the daytime program "Tamron Hall"

Bill Geddie on The View set

Bill Geddie launched "The View" with Barbara Walters in 1997 and served as its executive producer until 2014. ( Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Geddie also wrote the screenplay for the 1996 sci-fi thriller "Unforgettable" starring Ray Liotta and Linda Fiorentino. 

Throughout his career, he won six local Emmys and four national Emmys, including one in 2003 as executive producer of "The View." In 2012, he received the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award.

He is survived by his wife Barbara and two daughters.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.