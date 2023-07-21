'The View' co-creator dead at 68

Bill Geddie, co-creator of ABC's long-running daytime talk show "The View" is dead at 68.

His daughter told The Hollywood Reporter he died due to heart-related issues in his Rancho Mirage, Calif. home on Thursday.

Geddie launched "The View" in 1997 with his longtime collaborator Barbara Walters, who passed away in December at 93.

They began working together in 1988 and founded her production company BarWall. He served as the producer, writer and director of Walters' TV specials including her famous "The 10 Most Fascinating People" programs.

Geddie was pushed out of his role as "The View" executive producer in 2014 following Walters' announced retirement.

Geddie was born in San Antonio, Texas, on July 17, 1955. He began his career polishing floors at Oklahoma City's KOCO-TV before becoming a cameraman for the station. It was there he met his wife of 44 years, who was an on-air reporter.

He then became a cameraman and editor for Cleveland's WKYC-TV followed by being a producer for "PM Magazine" in San Francisco. He then joined "Good Morning America" in New York City.

His producing portfolio spans decades including programs for the Discovery Channel, a special for Fox News Channel and more recently the daytime program "Tamron Hall"

Geddie also wrote the screenplay for the 1996 sci-fi thriller "Unforgettable" starring Ray Liotta and Linda Fiorentino.

Throughout his career, he won six local Emmys and four national Emmys, including one in 2003 as executive producer of "The View." In 2012, he received the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award.

He is survived by his wife Barbara and two daughters.