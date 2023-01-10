New York Times journalist Blake Hounshell dead at 44

Blake Hounshell, a revered journalist at The New York Times, died on Tuesday, the paper announced. He was 44 years old.

"We are deeply saddened to share the tragic news that our colleague Blake Hounshell has passed away," a memo from Times executive editor Joe Kahn and managing editor Carolyn Ryan to staff began. "Many of us worked closely alongside Blake since he joined The Times in 2021. Blake was a dedicated journalist who quickly distinguished himself as our lead politics newsletter writer and a gifted observer of our country’s political scene. He became an indispensable and always insightful voice in the report during a busy election cycle."

The memo continued, "Blake was devoted to his family and a friend of many on our politics and Washington teams, who have worked alongside him for many years. We will be in touch with more information on how to support his family soon."

Hounshell's family issued a statement saying "It is with great sorrow that we have to inform you that Blake has suddenly died this morning after a long and courageous battle with depression. His wife, Sandy, and two children are in our thoughts and prayers, and ask for respect and privacy at this time."

Many in politics and the media mourned his loss on social media, including several of his colleagues from the Times as well as Politico and Foreign Policy magazine, some who credit for launching their careers in journalism.

"You've never met a kinder, sweeter, more thoughtful or more supportive guy. There's a reason that everybody in his many orbits, and he kept quite a few spinning, loved him. Whether you knew him or not, we are all worse off without him. We miss you," New York Times writer Max Fisher wrote..

"Heartbroken, truly over the news about Blake Hounshell. He was a mentor and friend, a newsroom leader and, above all, a mensch. I feel so much sadness that he's gone," Politico deputy managing editor Sam Stein reacted.

"Crushed. Devastated. I and so many loved this brilliant, kind funny crazy-talented man. My heart breaks for him and his beautiful family. And all who knew and loved him. Damn it," Politico economic correspondent Ben White wrote.

"Blake was kind and thoughtful even when he absolutely did not need to be and was curious and interested in what and how you thought. He will be so missed," New York Times' Jane Coaston tweeted.

"Just awful awful news. Blake was one of a kind: genuine, brilliant, dedicated and supportive. He was one of the first folks at Politico who believed a video reporter could co-author Playbook. I owe so much to him. Pray for his wife and kids," Politico Playbook co-author Eugene Daniels said.

"I am absolutely gutted. blake was my editor when [Anna Palmer] and i wrote playbook. he was a good man. and as sharp as they come. he just made things better. may god comfort his family. please pray for them," Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman reacted.

"Still in shock … @blakehounshell is the reason I got my first reporter job covering Congress, straight out of college. He was one of the first ones to believe I’d be a good reporter. Holding our convos near and dear to my heart today, Blake," Politico reporter Nancy Vu wrote.

"Blake was my first boss and the deranged, sleep-deprived, early days our very tiny team spent relaunching ForeignPolicy.com in 2008 are still some of my most cherished journalism memories," Grid News reporter Josh Keating tweeted.

"This is absolutely devastating news. Blake launched my career in journalism, first at Foreign Policy and then Politico. He was brilliant, talented and uniquely himself in an industry where it’s easy to blend in. May God bless his family and loved ones during this tragic time," The Hill political correspondent Hanna Trudo wrote.

"Blake was one of my first bosses at Politico, the one who hired me for the job in the first place. He was always a generous colleague, much funnier than he ever got credit for, and was always there when I needed advice, even after he left our newsroom. I'll miss him," Politico reporter Zach Montellaro said.

Hounshell joined the Times in late October 2021, becoming the editor of the paper's On Politics newsletter. His most recent story was published Monday. He previously served as managing editor for Washington and politics at Politico, where he had worked for seven years, and as managing editor for Foreign Policy magazine for four years.

"A native of Pittsburgh, Blake calls himself a ‘politics junkie who grew up reading great Times reporting at my parents’ kitchen table.’ He got his start in journalism after a stint in Cairo studying Arabic, and was a finalist for a Livingston Award in 2011 for his reporting on the Arab uprisings that year," a Times press release from October announcing Hounshell's move to the Times read.

Hounshell leaves behind his wife and two children.