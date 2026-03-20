'The View' argues over whether Iran campaign is historic blunder like Iraq or will keep future Americans safe

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CNBC’s Sara Eisen clashed with the co-hosts of "The View Friday, arguing President Donald Trump’s military operation in Iran will keep future generations of Americans safe, but her co-hosts were unconvinced.

Eisen, who was serving as a guest co-host, argued that a case could be made for toppling Iran, saying, "It is a strategic opportunity so that our children do not have to face the greatest state sponsor of terror being a nuclear power."

"When they get a nuclear weapon, and they threaten our ally, Israel, or Eastern Europe, then it’s too late," she warned.



"So you feel safer today?" "View" co-host Ana Navarro asked.

Eisen argued that she indeed felt safer knowing that America is working to prevent the rise of a potential nuclear threat. Co-host Sara Haines, while sympathetic to her perspective, argued that the past has lessons that should be heeded.

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"I agree with all the points you just made. My fear going in, although I could see taking out the leadership in Iran was a good thing, was what is — how do we get out?" she asked. "Because we have watched this in Iraq. We watched what happened."

Haines went on to argue that Iran would not only be a uniquely dangerous territory to invade, but an impossible war due to the succession of Iranian leadership. (The Trump administration has said much of Iran's leadership has been killed in strikes during Operation Epic Fury.)

Haines also noted that there is a particularly extreme culture in Iran among its leadership, to the point where it specifically "honors death" in that Iranian regime loyalists believe martyrdom against the enemy grants an eternal reward in the afterlife. This, she argued, has no equivalent in America.

When Eisen claimed Trump is indeed aware that the American public has no desire for another long-term ground war, co-host Sunny Hostin jokingly quipped, "You think he has a plan or the ‘concepts of a plan?’"

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"I believe that they have more than you guys give them credit for," Eisen replied, citing multiple strategic goals they have laid out.

Navarro later went on to argue that Trump has made a grave miscalculation with Iran.

"Frankly, I think — I think Trump has what a friend of mine called ‘Venezuela derangement syndrome,’ and he thought getting rid of the regime and finding people to work with in Iran was going to be as easy as it was in Venezuela, and it’s proven to be a completely different ball of wax," Navarro said.

White House spokeswoman, Olivia Wales, told Fox News Digital that Trump had four distinct goals concerning Operation Epic Fury.

"The Trump-Deranged wackos on The View have no talent and a very poorly rated TV show," Wales said. "President Trump launched Operation Epic Fury with four distinct goals: Destroy the Iranian regime’s ballistic missile and production capacity, annihilate the Iranian regime’s Navy, end their ability to arm proxies, and guarantee that Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon. The United States Military is meeting or exceeding all of its benchmarks, and the president’s decisive action is quickly eliminating short- and long-term threats to the United States and our allies."

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