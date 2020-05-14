Why the future of air travel post-coronavirus may include more private airlines

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.



The future of travel is looking like it may involve more driving, and less reliance on major commercial airlines.

According to a U.S. Travel Association survey, 60 percent of Americans want to travel once the COVID-19 emergency has passed.

Over half of those surveyed want to travel by car, but Alex Wilcox, CEO of the semi-private airline JSX, says there is a better, safer, and more comfortable way to travel post-coronavirus.



“People are going to be avoiding crowds. So whether you are choosing to go to the Grand Canyon or a golf course or a beach, you can be looking for places where there are no crowds,” Wilcox told Fox News.



The regional carrier says that’s why semi-private airlines are the way to fly.

“It's a private life experience. But because you're sharing an airplane with up to 29 other people, the price point is very much like any other major air carrier,” Wilcox said.



Semi-private airlines typically won’t fly out of large airports like New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport or Los Angeles International Airport, which means no crowds, no TSA, and more legroom. Safety isn’t as big of an issue either, Wilcox said.