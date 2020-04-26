Americans ready to travel after coronavirus lockdowns lift, survey finds

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The nation's coronavirus lockdown hasn’t cured the travel bug.

As with many aspects of modern life, traveling has been significantly impacted by the pandemic. While airports and airplanes are emptier now than they’ve been in recent times, a new survey found that most Americans are ready to hit the road (or skies) as soon as it's safe.

The survey says 46 percent of Americans are ready to travel as soon as the lockdowns are lifted, the New York Post reports. The results were based on a nationwide survey of more than 30,000 Americans by polling firm PiplSay.

A quarter of those questioned said they would wait two or three months after the lockdowns to travel, while another 25 percent said they would wait six months.

Of the people who said they planned to travel once lockdowns are lifted, 42 percent they would be visiting family/friends, while another 40 percent said they would be taking a leisure trip of some kind.

The survey found that only 10 percent of people “across all ages” were interested in traveling internationally.

Air travel has been hit hard by the pandemic and resulting lockdowns and travel restrictions.

In early April, a spokesperson for American Airlines confirmed to Fox News that on April 5 the busiest flight from New York City's LaGuardia Airport only had 27 passengers on board a plane with 172 seats. Across town, at Kennedy Airport, the airline's busiest flight had 49 passengers.