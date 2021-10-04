The Five praise Sinema for her composure after far-left protesters harass her in the bathroom

The panel on "The Five" praised Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's on Monday for her behavior after being followed into the bathroom by protesters and being filmed without her consent. The Arizona Democrat was followed into an Arizona State University bathroom by members of LUCHA, a left-wing immigration activist group, because she has yet to support President Biden's $3.5 trillion spending bill.

"The Five" host Dana Perino said she already dislikes when people use their cell phones in even a personal capacity in the restroom, and called Sinema's situation an inappropriate breach of privacy.

"I probably would have completely lost it," she said. "She gets followed into the bathroom not just by women, but by men."

Cohost Kennedy called the act "childish" and said Sinema should take that experience and allow it to "steel her" will in standing firm on her position.

"I hope she takes this as some sort of inspiration to not bend to the loud mob – because she should not. She should be looking at the bottom line, the price tag and her constituents – and they cannot afford $3.5 trillion – she and Manchin know it," Kennedy said.

Cohost Greg Gutfeld added that what the LUCHA activists did to Sinema could be considered a criminal offense.

"If you are in the bathroom and someone is filming you, that is an assault. It is an assault on you," he said.

According to Arizona statute 13-3019 SS. 1, it is "unlawful for any person to knowingly photograph, videotape… another person without that person's consent … in a restroom, bathroom, locker room, bedroom or other location where the person has a reasonable expectation of privacy and the person is urinating, defecating, dressing, undressing, nude or involved in sexual intercourse."

Gutfeld later slammed Biden's response of calling the incident inappropriate but saying that it "happens to everybody."

"President Biden is wrong. It never happens to a leftist," he said. "If you are a nonliberal – including Democrats -- it can happen to you. In a perfect world, yes, we can all have secret service like Joe and we could all swim around naked in front of them."