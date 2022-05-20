Texas restaurant owner gives away baby formula, says moms and dads 'scared' by shortages

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas restaurant owner gave away free cans of baby formula while parents are struggling to find the baby food in stores.

"The first lady that came in was so happy to have a can, I just couldn’t charge her. And that just had a spiral effect. I just couldn’t see myself charging anybody. I'm just trying to help feed some babies," Our Place restaurant owner Benji Arslanovski told "Fox & Friends."

Our Place is located in Mansfield, Texas, outside Dallas. Arslanovski bought baby formula through a supplier he works with for his restaurant. He gave out "over 300 cans" and Texas Health of Mansfield offered another 105 cans to donate.

"If you have a baby, and you need it, take a can," he told host Steve Doocy.

Arslanovski said so many mothers and fathers are scared out there and don’t know how they will feed their babies.

"They go to stores, there are empty shelves. So, if we can give them another avenue to hold them over until supplies get here, we feel good about that."

Arslanovski's efforts come amid President Biden invoking the Defense Production Act to address the nationwide baby formula shortage. The commander-in-chief directed his administration to use Defense Department aircraft to pick up formula from overseas that meets U.S. health and safety standards.

The announcement comes as the supply of infant formula across the country has decreased 40% since April, leaving parents of newborns frantic to find food to feed their babies. In addition, Abbott Laboratories announced a Similac recall exacerbating formula shortages in recent months.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.